Medaglia d'Oro Leads F-T Saratoga Day 1 by Average

Hip 44 was the second-highest price of the first session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale

Darley's Medaglia d'Oro led by average during the first session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale Aug. 7, with two horses out of the three offered selling for an average of $725,000.

Hip 44 was consigned by Gainesway and purchased by Mike Repole and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners for $900,000, the second highest price of the night. The colt is out of grade 1-winning mare Rigoletta and is a half brother to grade 1-placed Battle of Midway.

Hip 99 was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency and purchased by Spendthrift Farm for $550,000. The colt is out of the grade 1-placed Street Sense mare Vionnet and comes from an active stakes family that includes top turf sprinter California Flag.

Hill n' Dale's Curlin , who leads the sale by gross, was a close second by average with three yearlings selling out of six offered for an a total of $2,150,000 and an average of $716,667. Curlin had the only horse to reach seven figures—Monday's session topper, Hip 45, a colt out of grade 1 winner River's Prayer consigned by Denali Stud. Eric Fein signed the ticket for $1 million. The stallion also had the highest-priced filly to sell during the first session—Hip 34, out of the Bluegrass Cat mare Purple Cat, who sold to Juddmonte Farms for $750,000.

Medaglia d'Oro has one colt, Hip 122, set to go through the ring during Tuesday's session, while Curlin has Hips 145 and 202.

Will Take Charge led freshmen sires with two or more sold by average, with five yearlings out of six offered selling for an average of $322,000. Hip 107 led the group, bringing $475,000 from Kerri Radcliffe Bloodstock. The colt was consigned by Gerry Dilger's Dromoland Farm.

Cairo Prince 's lone yearling to sell out of two offered was Hip 91. The colt brought $420,000 from Cromwell Bloodstock out of the Select Sales consignment.