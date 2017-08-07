Repole, Eclipse Team Up for High-End Purchase

Owners Mike Repole and Aron Wellman of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, who both campaign top-class runners with trainer Todd Pletcher, pooled their resources Aug. 7 at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale to secure Hip 44, a son of Medaglia d'Oro , for $900,000.

"I bought him to win the Belmont (Stakes, G1) with Aron," Repole said. "We share the same trainer, and we thought if we teamed up, we could make him a better trainer. Good guys, good partners, we always root for each other at the track, and it's cool to own a horse with him."

Consigned by Gainesway as agent, the bay colt is out of grade 1 winner Rigoletta (Concerto), who produced Battle of Midway (Smart Strike), winner of the Affirmed Stakes (G3) and third in this year's Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

"Beautiful colt, extremely athletic, great scope, great stride," Wellman said. "Obviously, he's by Medaglia d'Oro, he's out of a mare that was an extremely talented, quality mare. She's thrown a grade 1-quality foal in Battle of Midway, who was in the classics this year, so he really was the complete package."

Those attributes assured that Hip 44 would be one of the most popular offerings at Monday's session and he wound up second only to the $1 million Curlin colt.

"We planned on $800,000 to $1 million," Repole offered. "On my side, Jim Crupi had him on his short list, Andrew Rosen loved his pedigree."

Repole Stable, through Crupi as agent, also purchased Hip 37, a chestnut son of Curlin out of Quippery consigned by Gainesway as agent, for $400,000. He is from the family of grade 1 winner and successful sire Street Boss .