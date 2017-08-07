War Front Progeny Strong as Ever

War Front 's progeny continue to reinforce their sire's status among the world's top stallions on the racetrack this year, and three of his yearlings look to underline his status as a force in the sales ring at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale.

War Front had two yearlings sell at last year's Saratoga sale for an average of $555,000. This year he is represented by two fillies and a colt.

During the Aug. 7 session, Paramount Sales consigned Hip 65, a filly out of the grade 3 winning Galileo mare Starstruck. Bluewater Sales signed the ticket as agent for Martin Schwartz, who paid $425,000.

"She's out of a Galileo mare, so she's on the the same cross as Roly Poly, who just won two group 1s. She's got an athletic walk and is correct. It's always exciting when you have one that puts it all together, and she does," Paramount's Pat Costello said.

In the second session Aug. 8, Gerry Dilger's Dromoland Farm consigns Hip 135, a filly out of Maryinsky, whose female family includes two mares that were named broodmare of the year: Best in Show and Better Than Honour.

Also Tuesday night, Gainesway consigns Hip 226, a colt out of the grade 1 producer Lerici.

"He's a smooth, athletic colt who looks to have a lot of speed," said Michael Hernon, Gainesway's director of sales. "He looks more like a 2-year old, to be honest. He's very willing, he likes it here at the Spa, and has been showing himself fantastically.

"He's got great blood all down the page. Lerici has already produced a grade 1-winning full sister to him (Avenge) and she's by Woodman, who's a top broodmare sire. War Front will get you a colt of the highest caliber and this one is a perfect example of that."

"We are hoping for another top sales season from (War Front)," said Walker Hancock of Claiborne Farm, which stands the son of Danzig. "He's had a great year on the track—he just had Roly Poly win another group 1. He's continuing to prove himself a top international sire on turf and dirt."

War Front currently has 11% black-type winners overall from eight crops of racing age. His top runners this year spread to both sides of the Atlantic, including grade/group 1 horses Roly Poly and American Patriot. He stood the 2017 breeding season for $250,000.