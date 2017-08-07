Jacksons Go to $850,000 for Into Mischief Colt

Roy and Gretchen Jackson, who race as Lael Stable, bought Hip 98 during opening night at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale, an Into Mischief colt who is a half brother to graded stakes winners Ami's Holiday and Ami's Mesa.

The colt was offered by Warrandale Sales as agent for Tall Oaks Farm, which bred the colt in Ontario. Tall Oaks also bred the colt's dam, stakes winner Victorious Ami, who has four winners and three black-type performers out of five foals to race. Out of five Into Mischief yearlings offered up this point in the sale, this colt was the first to sell above $500,000.

"I liked everything about him," said Gretchen Jackson. "He's pretty perfect. His conformation is excellent, his walk was athletic, and his pedigree is strong. We loved him."

She said the price was a bit more than expected.

"We go out of control sometimes with this sale," Jackson said. "I hope he'll prove that we were right."

The colt will go to trainer Arnaud Delacour.