Juddmonte Strikes Early for Fillies at F-T Saratoga

Juddmonte Farms made a quick start at the Aug. 7 opening session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale, with manager Garrett O'Rourke signing four tickets in the first 90 minutes.

The international operation has enjoyed remarkable success with its homebreds, but in recent years has purchased a few select yearlings, led by the $560,000 acquisition of Arrogate. Three of the yearlings bought Monday night were fillies that may ultimately end up in that champion's book. O'Rourke indicated it is likely the new youngsters will go to trainer Bob Baffert.

"It's a decision for later, but more than likely they'll go to our West Coast trainer," O'Rourke said. "The fillies are all pretty special, they're lovely individuals. It just so happens that they were all in early, it's not as though we wanted to buy early and get to bed early. We decided to get aggressive early and see if we got lucky. The fillies will ultimately be mates for Arrogate if they can prove themselves worthy of his iconic status."

Topping the group was Hip 34, a $750,000 Curlin filly out of Purple Cat (Bluegrass Cat) from the consignment of Blake-Albina Thoroughbred Services as agent. She was quickly followed by Hip 38, a $575,000 daughter of Pioneerof the Nile from Rashnaa (Tapit ) consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency as agent. The trio was rounded out by the $400,000 paid for Hip 5, a Congrats filly produced by Maple Syrple (American Chance), offered by St George Sales as agent.

Juddmonte also purchased Hip 12, a colt from the second crop of Orb out of Midnight Bliss (Midnight Lute ). Lane's End, as agent, consigned that $375,000 purchase.

"They all look racehorses, they're bred like racehorses, and they're classic-looking types," O'Rourke summed up. "That's the goal of the operation and we'll just try to keep the legacy going."