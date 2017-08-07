Curlin is Hot at F-T Saratoga, Colt Brings $1 Million

Within a few hips after a daughter went for $750,000, Hill 'n' Dale Farms' Curlin had a son reach the $1 million threshold on opening night Aug. 7 at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale.

The colt, which sold as Hip 45, is out of the grade 1 winner River's Prayer (by Devon Lane), was bought by Ian Brennan for Eric Fein. River's Prayer has already produced three winners out of four foals to race.

Consigned by Denali Stud, the chestnut colt is the seventh foal out the mare, who won the 2007 Princess Rooney Handicap (G1).

"When they come here they have to fit, they have to be able to stand the pressure, and he did," said Denali Stud's Craig Bandoroff. "Every day, he just got into it more and more; once he knew what his job was, he did his job."

Brennan said he was fully expecting to pay a premium.

"We just loved the horse when we saw him and know the pedigree and love the mare," he said. "And by Curlin, you can't go wrong. We knew he was going to bring a lot of money. When you have a class act like him, you have to pay for them."

"He's always shown lots of pizzazz, tremendous energy," said Stonestreet owner Barbara Banke about her expectations of the colt selling so well. "And he's by Curlin, and I love Curlin."