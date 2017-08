Mike Repole and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners spent $900,000 for a son of Darley's Medaglia d'Oro , who is also a half brother to Battle of Midway, runner-up in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) and third in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). The colt's dam is grade 1 winner Rigoletta, who is a sister to stakes-placed Evening Concerto.

The family has also produced champion sprinter Musical Romance.