Juddmonte Farms, which had already bought two other yearlings in the early going of opening night at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select yearling sale, picked up the filly who is by Curlin .

The filly is a daughter of Purple Cat (by Bluegrass Cat ). Her second dam, Swift Girl, produced grade 1 winner Sky Diva and Quick Little Miss. Selling as Hip 34, the filly is also out of the family of graded stakes winners Pure Clan and Greater Good.