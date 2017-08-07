NYRA Bets Reports Increased Reach in First Year

Following its launch during the 2016 meet at Saratoga Race Course, NYRA Bets, a leading advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform, has increased its geographic reach by nearly 50% and is now available in 29 states nationwide.



The operation of NYRA Bets provides a variety of benefits to the New York Racing Association and its stakeholders. Launched in concert last year with NYRA's flagship racing broadcasts "Saratoga Live" and "Belmont Live," the programming offers viewers the opportunity to watch and wager through NYRA Bets.



"As a not-for-profit organization, NYRA is committed to supporting our stakeholders in New York through the introduction of initiatives such as NYRA Bets and our innovative television programming. These elements are part of the foundation of our Saratoga summer meet which is responsible for generating a $240 million regional economic impact and 2,600 jobs," said NYRA CEO and president Chris Kay. "We are pleased with the success of NYRA Bets and look forward to reaching even more horseplayers in future years."



One year after the debut of "Saratoga Live", NYRA has expanded its coverage in 2017, adding new regional markets in California and Ohio via agreements with FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, and FOX Sports Ohio. With these arrangements and existing deals with FS2, MSG+, and Altitude Sports, "Saratoga Live" is now available in 75 million households, resulting in more programming hours of live thoroughbred racing than all other television networks in the United States combined.



During the current Saratoga summer meet, NYRA Bets is receiving a wide range of exposure, both on and off the track. The ADW integrates seamlessly with the new NYRA XP app, providing fans with an easy way to wager on their mobile device. Guests at the Spa enjoy weekly handicapping seminars at the Berkshire Bank Saratoga Pavilion from NYRA Bets experts, and NYRA Bets kiosks are available throughout the venue to facilitate registration and field wagering inquiries from fans.



NYRA has also formed partnerships with the City of Saratoga Springs, the Capital District Transportation Authority, and local hotels, restaurants and bars to help familiarize tourists and the community with the NYRA Bets brand.



NYRA recently announced an update to the NYRA Bets Late Pick 5, which was launched at the beginning of July. The multi-race wager covers the last five races of every card of live racing at Saratoga Race Course, Belmont Park, and Aqueduct Racetrack—and features the same 15% takeout rate and $0.50 bet minimum as the existing early pick 5. Through the duration of the Saratoga meet, the NYRA Bets Late Pick 5 will feature a minimum single-ticket payout of $150,000 daily and $300,000 on Saturdays. The NYRA Bets Late Pick 5 is available exclusively to NYRA Bets members across the country and to bettors in New York wagering on-track with a NYRA Bets account or through a simulcast facility.