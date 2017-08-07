Summerfield Sales: A Family Affair

Maintaining a successful business partnership over decades is no easy task, but it is a different feat altogether when you're married to said business partner. Such is the case for Barbara and Francis Vanlangendonck, who have been married since 1986 and operate Summerfield Sales Agency.

The couple's relationship and the Thoroughbred industry have always gone hand-in-hand. They met at the 1985 Keeneland July yearling sale, had their first date a month later in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and got engaged during the Keeneland September sale. They married the following February.

Francis Vanlangendonck is representing their venture at this year's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale, which offers a three-horse consignment. He gave insight into how their partnership works.

"She handles the office and a lot of the accounting, I do more of the outside stuff. It ends up being helpful because there are some clients she gets along better with, and vice-versa," Vanlangendonck said.

"It's definitely tough at times. You have to know which arguments to pick and when to respect each other's opinions, but at the end of the day it's nice having someone who understands the industry," he continued. "You can bounce ideas off each other, and while you might not like it, you understand when things come up—like when supper gets put on hold because a mare decides to foal—stuff like that.

"And at the end of the day it makes (the moments) when everything goes right that much sweeter—when we have a big sale and get to high-five and clink the glasses."

When asked what their biggest success over the years has been, Vanlangendonck didn't hesitate.

"Our two boys, without a doubt," he said. "You have to prioritize in this industry, and over the years we've learned to lean toward family."

The couple's sons, Arthur, 30, is already part of the family business, and Andrew, 28, is leaving the Air Force after 10 years of service and is set to join the Summerfield team in an administrative role.

In regards to expectations for the Saratoga sale, Vanlangendonck is positive.

"We're coming off a good July sale, and we are well in line to continue that here. We have three quality horses and we've seen some good action."

Summerfield had six yearlings sell at the July sale for a robust average of $125,000, well over the sale's overall average of $93,645.