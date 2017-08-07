NTRA Poll Voters Stick With Arrogate

Gun Runner's victory in the Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 5 didn't sway the minds of the NTRA voters with keeping the 2016 Longines World's Best Race Horse Arrogate on top in Week 28 of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Thoroughbred Poll.

The leading earner in North American racing history and trained by Bob Baffert for owner Juddmonte Farm, Arrogate (29 first-place votes, 384 points) remains in first after Gun Runner's easy win in the Whitney, a Breeders' Cup Challenge "Win & You're In" for the Classic Division. Arrogate, who finished fourth in his most recent race, the TVG San Diego Handicap (G2), defeated Gun Runner in winning this year's Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1). He remains on target for the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic (G1) Aug. 19 at Del Mar.

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner (nine first-place votes, 366 points) is second in this week's poll.

Two-time Eclipse Award winner Songbird (2 first-place votes, 288 points) remains in third after her victory in the Delaware Handicap (G1). Songbird, owned by Richard Porter's Fox Hill Farm and trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, is being considered for the Personal Ensign Stakes (G1) Aug. 26 at Saratoga.

In fourth is 5-year-old mare, Stellar Wind (234) followed by Lady Eli (192) as females hold three of the top five spots.

NTRA Poll: Week 28

Rank, Horse, Points

1. Arrogate 384

2. Gun Runner 366

3. Songbird 288

4. Stellar Wind 234

5. Lady Eli 192

6. Mor Spirit 188

7. Mind Your Biscuits 126

8. Shaman Ghost 90

9. Abel Tasman 89

10. Lady Aurelia 69