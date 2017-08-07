More Than $85,000 Raised for Horses First Fund

LNJ Foxwoods raised more than $85,000 for the Horses First Fund administered by Thoroughbred Charities of America at a cocktail party the evening of Aug. 6 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The event, held at Salt & Char in downtown Saratoga Springs, featured live auction items including halters worn by American Pharoah, War Front, Tapit, Curlin, and Arrogate, an Andre Pater oil painting, a Napa Valley wine excursion package, private air travel, two-nights at the Adelphi Hotel, and sales videos from ThoroStride.

The Horse First Fund was established in June 2016 by LNJ Foxwoods to assist 43 horses abandoned at a Mercer County, Ky., farm, and for horses in need of emergency aid in the future. To date the fund has raised over $38,000 and expended more than $24,000 in support of the Mercer County horses.

"TCA is deeply grateful to LNJ Foxwoods for their vision, their generosity, and their outstanding dedication to equine welfare," said TCA president Mike McMahon. "The success of this event insures that TCA is prepared to respond quickly wherever and whenever Thoroughbreds are in need."

"The Horses First Fund was established to be a resource for Thoroughbreds in need of emergency aid," said Jaime Roth, manager of LNJ Foxwoods and TCA Director. "We want to ensure that there is adequate funding available should the need arise in the future. We greatly appreciate the support of our item donors and buyers."

Donations to the Horses First Fund can be made online throuh the TCA website.