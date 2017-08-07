Classic Empire Targets Pennsylvania Derby

Champion Classic Empire will target the Sept. 23 Pennsylvania Derby (G1) instead of running in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes (G1), trainer Mark Casse confirmed Aug. 7.

Classic Empire's last official work was June 2 at Churchill Downs, although Casse said he posted a July 10 drill there that was not registered by the clockers. John Oxley's Pioneerof the Nile colt could log his first work at Saratoga Race Course soon, Casse said, after training forwardly Monday morning.

"He looked great today," the trainer remarked. "(Assistant trainer Norman Casse) and I are still talking about how we want to do this, but I would say today I thought he had great energy, and he was happy so if we can keep that up for the next little while we're gonna breeze him. We're not going to make the Travers, obviously, but we now are aiming for the Pennsylvania Derby."

The Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner has recovered from the foot abscess that caused him to miss the June 10 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), but his connections have been working to strengthen his back before gearing him up for what would be his first start since a narrow second in the May 20 Preakness Stakes (G1).

"It's a little bit of the deeper racetrack here," Casse said. "You have to remember every time he hurts his foot he hurts his back, and the deeper racetrack is really tough on his back, so what we have been doing is a lot of jogging because, like I said, it's tough on his back. (But) he trained great this morning. ... I've always had a saying and I said it with him: good horses win when everything goes right, great horses to me are defined when things don't go their way, and don't go right."