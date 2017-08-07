Strong Mandate Filly Among Day 2 Hips to Watch

Hip 198, a filly by Strong Mandate from the Baccari Bloodstock consignment, has been very popular

As buyers at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale inspect horses to be offered Aug. 7-8, one that has been shown nearly non-stop is a filly from the first crop of Three Chimneys Farm's Strong Mandate .

Consigned as Hip 198 by Baccari Bloodstock, the filly bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys and Besilu Stables is from a loaded female family. Her dam, the Graeme Hall mare Graeme Six, was a grade 3 winner who finished second in the Prioress Stakes (G1).

Graeme Six brought $950,000 at last year's Keeneland November sale and produced grade 3 stakes winners Cali Star and Delightful Joy as well as Seymourdini, recent impressive winner of the State Dinner Stakes at Belmont Park in near-track record time for 1 1/16 miles.

"She looks like a colt but walks like a lady," said Chris Baccari, who paid $270,000 for the filly at the Keeneland November sale. "She was a very expensive foal. I went about $100,000 over what I wanted. When you have that kind of horse they sell themselves."

Two colts from the Gainesway consignment are also among the top horses to watch during the Aug. 8 second session of the sale.

Hip 137 is a Scat Daddy colt out of the stakes-placed Grand Slam mare Bailzee, a daughter of Beaumont Stakes (G2) winner Golden Gale. Bred in Kentucky by Elm Tree Farm, the colt is a "a standout physically," said Gainesway's Brian Graves. "His walk doesn't require any use of the imagination, it's very obvious how athletic he is. His pedigree hints that he could be good on either turf or dirt, and I think he will get the attention of the most serious buyers."

Gainesway's other Tuesday standout is Hip 122, a son of Medaglia d'Oro purchased by Blue Sky Stable for $350,000 at last year's Keeneland November sale.

"A strapping colt that has fantastic balance, he's got a long neck, deep girth, and a great hind leg," said Graves. "He really makes an immediate impression, a gorgeous colt by one of the best stallions in the U.S."

The colt was produced from the stakes-winning Oasis Dream mare Anne of Kiev and was bred in Kentucky by Forging Oaks.

An Orb filly, who is a half sister to grade 2 winner Corfu and from the female family of multiple grade 1 winner Peace Rules, is offered as Hip 181 by Four Star Sales as agent. The filly bred in Kentucky by SF Bloodstock was bought by Glencrest Farm for $150,000 at the Keeneland November sale.

"She's special and is everything you would ever want in a horse," said Glencrest's John Greathouse III. "She's as good of a filly as I have ever owned. I am very proud of the way she turned out. She has very classy attitude. She has a great walk on her."

One of the stars of Taylor Made Sales Agency's vast consignment is Hip 157, a Pioneerof the Nile colt produced from Chattertown, a stakes-placed Speightstown mare who is the dam of grade 2 winner Laoban .

"He is well-balanced, has great scope, and great movement," said Mark Taylor of the colt bred in Kentucky by Don Alberto. "He is the best Pioneerof the Nile colt I have seen since (Triple Crown winner) American Pharoah ."