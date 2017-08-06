Catch a Glimpse to be Offered at Fasig-Tipton November

Bluewater Sales will offer 2015 Canadian Horse of the Year Catch a Glimpse at the Fasig-Tipton November sale as a racing/broodmare prospect.

A 4-year-old daughter of City Zip, Catch a Glimpse has enjoyed a brilliant career to date for owners Gary Barber, Mike Ambler, and Windways Farm (Jeff and Annabel Begg), and trainer Mark Casse.

At 2 she captured the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1T) at Keeneland, and at 3 she won the Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes (G1T). Along with Canadian Horse of Year honors as a 2-year-old in 2015, she earned champion 2-year-old filly and champion grass female honors in the country that year.

"Catch a Glimpse is one of the finest fillies I have been privileged to train," Casse said. "Her versatility at all distances is evidence of her tremendous heart and desire to excel."

Catch a Glimpse has notched seven graded stakes wins at six different racetracks to date, and has earned more than $1.8 million. She has won at distances ranging from seven furlongs to 1 1/4 miles on the turf.

In her three starts of 2017 she finished second in the Sand Springs Stakes at Gulfstream Park, eighth in the Coolmore Jenny Wiley Stakes (G1T) at Keeneland, and did not finish the Nassau Stakes (G2T) last time out at Woodbine, where she collapsed because of a combination of heat stroke and bleeding.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to offer such a special filly at the Fasig-Tipton November sale," said Meg Levy of Bluewater Sales. "Her credentials are impeccable."

Catch a Glimpse is out of Halo River, a multiple stakes winning daughter of Irish River. She is a half sister to graded stakes winner Old Forester , and her female family includes European champion and classic winner Forest Flower.

"Catch a Glimpse is a remarkable filly and a true collector's item," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "It is rare that a filly of her accomplishments is offered at public auction, and we are excited to showcase her at our November sale in Lexington on November 6."