Dilger's Yearling Quartet Strong on Firepower

Gerry Dilger of Dromoland Farm, which consigned Nyquist and Always Dreaming

Gerry Dilger has brought a small consignment to this year's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale through his Dromoland Farm, but he does not lack in firepower.

The consignment is topped by Hip 135, a War Front filly out of the Sadler's Wells mare Maryinsky. A $650,000 weanling at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale, the filly has a page laden with black type. Her second and third dams, Blush with Pride and Best in Show, respectively, have both been named Broodmare of the Year. Blush with Pride is also the dam of another Broodmare of the Year, Better Than Honour, who produced Belmont Stakes (G1) winners Jazil and Rags to Riches.

Hip 135 is a half sister to two group 1 winners, including multiple group 1 winner Peeping Fawn, who recently had a standout winner at this year's Royal Ascot meet with juvenile filly September.

Dilger summed up his thoughts on the filly succinctly.

"She's an absolutely lovely, quality filly. What more could you want?" he said.

Dromoland also consigns Hip 107, a Will Take Charge colt out of the stakes winning Any Given Saturday mare Winter Book. The colt was a $220,000 Keeneland November purchase as a weanling.

Hip 166 is an Uncle Mo filly out of Competition, whose five horses of racing age are all stakes placed.

Hip 141, a filly by first-crop sire Orb out of the Deputy Ministermare Blossomed, is a half sister to stakes winner Bodacious Babe

"I've always enjoyed this sale. Saratoga is a great place to be. I love bringing horses here." Dilger said.