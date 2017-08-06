Woodward 'Strong Possibility' for Gun Runner

Keen Ice goes to his nose at the start of the Whitney as the field heads out of the gate Aug. 5

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimney Farm's Gun Runner was in fine fettle the morning of Aug. 6, following his 5 1/4-length domination in the $1.2 million Whitney Stakes (G1)—a performance made all the more memorable by a wayward horseshoe that made its way into the chestnut colt's tail.

"He's fabulous, happy with himself, (and) came back great," reported Gun Runner's Hall of Fame trainer, Steve Asmussen.

Prior to the race, Gun Runner's regular jockey, Florent Geroux weighed in as the Whitney field's high weight at 124 pounds, but the pair picked up a few odd ounces during the backstretch run, when pacesetter Cautious Giant threw a shoe high into the air. It eventually landed behind Gun Runner and it became entangled in the 3-5 favorite's tail.

"(I only noticed it) once he slowed down," Asmussen said. "We watched the tape repeatedly—repeatedly—and if you've never seen anything before, just wait around. Can you believe that? I mean, if we tried to throw one and stick in one's tail as he was standing, still we'd go 0-for-1,000—let alone at a run, let alone Gun Runner, let alone in the Whitney—and it stayed. (With) how fast he was going, it was held out from him, when he slowed down to walk, then it came into him. We were obviously unaware of it until he came back to the winner's circle, but not a nick on him. I mean, there's still nails in it."

The mystery shoe was removed when Gun Runner galloped back to the winners' circle and initially discarded. But once the horse's connections realized the rare curiosity of the situation, Asmussen's assistant trainer Scott Blasi went back to retrieve it, and paid $100 to a lucky fan who had picked up the unique castoff.

"My kids took it home," Asmussen said of the famous shoe's fate. "They were going to put a shadow box around it. They said that they literally have a rabbit's foot since it came off the horse that was the rabbit."

The Whitney marked the fourth straight U.S. victory for Gun Runner and his second grade 1 win in a row following his seven-length romp in the Stephen Foster Handicap June 17 at Churchill Downs. The Foster was the 4-year-old Candy Ride colt's first start since he finished second to reigning Eclipse Award winner Arrogate in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Gr. 1) at Meydan in March.

NOVAK: Gun Runner Cruises in Whitney

Asmussen said he expects to run Gun Runner once before the Breeders' Cup and pointed out the $750,000 Woodward Stakes (G1) on Saratoga's closing weekend as a strong possibility. Gun Runner, who finished second in the 2016 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), holds an all-fees-paid berth into the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Nov. 4 at Del Mar.

"It seems very probable, with him running over the racetrack here (and) not having to travel again," he said. "It would be ideal."

Trainer Todd Pletcher said Keen Ice came out of his runner-up finish in Saturday's Whitney in good order and added that he showed no ill effects from stumbling at the start.

Keen Ice, who finished 5 1/4 lengths behind winner Gun Runner, is now pointing toward the $750,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1) Oct. 7 at Belmont Park, Pletcher said.

While Keen Ice might bypass the Sept. 2 Woodward, Neolithic is targeting the 1 1/8-mile race following an allowance win by a neck going seven furlongs in Saturday's finale at the Spa. The win marked his return to North America after he finished third in the Dubai World Cup.

"I thought he ran well," Pletcher said. "He had a little freshening at WinStar and got a little sick when he first came back, so we had a tight schedule to get to that. I think he overcame a less-than-ideal schedule and (it is) not his preferred distance, but I was proud of him for putting in that kind of run.

"He kind of got pushed out a little bit, but showed some real determination. We're going to move forward from that race and run 1 1/8 miles, which is more in his wheelhouse. Gun Runner is very good, so we'll do the best we can."

Patch, third in the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1), came out of his fourth-place finish in the grade 3 West Virginia Derby Saturday without any issues, Pletcher said.

The trainer said he has not made a determination for Patch's next spot, adding that he is waiting to see options after a difficult trip in the West Virginia Derby.

"Mountaineer is a funny track and I was a little concerned when he drew the 3 (post). You don't want to be on the inside in that track," Pletcher said. "I thought he ran hard and tried hard, but it's a difficult assignment when you get stuck down inside all the way around there."

Pletcher said the situation for his other top 3-year-olds hasn't changed, with Belmont Stakes winner Tapwrit still on target for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1) Aug. 26.

Always Dreaming, the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner and third-place finisher in last week's grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes, as well as Outplay, the Bernardini colt who won the Curlin Stakes July 28 at the Spa, will have their futures determined after next week's breezes, Pletcher said.

"Tapwrit is definitely on schedule for the Travers and we'll see how Always Dreaming and Outplay work next week and go from there," he said.