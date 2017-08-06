Lone Maclean's Music Hip Showcased in Saratoga Sale

Hip 76 is the only yearling by Maclean's Music at this year's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale

Taylor Made Sales Agency offers the lone Maclean's Music yearling at this year's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga select sale.

Maclean's Music, a son of Distorted Humor , has two crops of racing age led by 2017 Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Cloud Computing. Currently third on the second-crop sires list, Macllean's Music leads the list by black-type stakes wins and winners, with six horses accounting for seven stakes scores between them.

The colt, Hip 76, is out of the stakes-winning grade 2-placed Is it True mare Sweet Problem. All four of her foals of racing age are winners.

"He's a horse we've always really liked back on the farm. The original plan was to probably bring him to (Keeneland) September (yearling sale), but Maclean's Music started having some fireworks, and then Cloud Computing won the Preakness, so we decided to bring him up here and showcase him," said Mark Taylor, vice president of marketing and public sales for Taylor Made.

"He's got a great physical, and we wanted to give him the chance to be up here and have as many people see him as possible versus possibly getting lost in the shuffle at September."

The Jockey Club reported Maclean's Music had 64 live foals in 2016. He stands at Hill 'n' Dale Farms near Lexington, where his 2017 fee was $8,500.