Gunnevera '100%' in Tangelo Stakes Return

Gunnevera performed as an odds-on favorite should in the $100,000 Tangelo Stakes at Gulfstream Park Aug. 6 and won easily by five lengths.

The Tangelo was Gunnevera's return from a freshening after his fifth-place finish in the Preakness Stakes (G1) May 20, as well as a tune up for his scheduled start in the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes (G1).

The Dialed In colt defeated a field of five other 3-year-old colts in Sunday’s 1 1/16-mile test.

After he broke from the outside post, Gunnevera settled in last behind a crawling pace set by Arrecife, who ran the first quarter in :25.94. Jockey Edgard Zayas moved Gunnevera off the rail into a clear outside path on the backstretch and began a bid for the lead just before the final turn.

Gunnevera slowly and methodically picked off horses from a four-wide position and was in the clear before the field came into the stretch. With a look over his shoulder, Zayas shook the reins and Gunnevera drew away easily under a hand ride to complete the distance in 1:44.30.

"He did it pretty easy, as we expected. On the first turn Prince Tito was trying to take him a little outside, so I saved some ground," Zayas said. "He was much the best. I was trying to stay out of trouble, so I put him back on the outside and made one run. He did it pretty easy. Once he got to the stretch, he fired up."

The winner, who carried four to six pounds more than the rest of the field, paid $2.40, $2.10, and $2.10 across the board, while 7-2 second choice Front Loaded returned $2.40 and $2.10 for second. Third-place finisher Manolete paid $3.40 to show.

Trained by Venezuela native Antonio Sano, Gunnevera was a grade 2 winner as a 2-year-old and began 2017 with a runner-up finish in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) behind Irish War Cry. He gained respect as a Triple Crown contender in his next start, with a 5 3/4-length victory over Practical Joke in the March 4 Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2).

The chestnut colt, out of the Unbridled mare Unbridled Rage, next finished third in the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) before he came in seventh in a muddy Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

"My horse is back 100%," Sano said. "The race was very easy for him today. He's gained weight, he's very happy, and now we'll go to the Travers."

Owner Salomon del Valle, a Venezuelan businessman, was on hand for Gunnevera’s victorious return to action.

"I'm happy with his race. He showed that he is a great horse," said del Valle, who is the sole owner of Gunnevera after he recently bought out his partners in Peacock Racing Stables.