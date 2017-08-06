Rally Cry Gives Notice in Alydar

Rally Cry did his best impression of Gun Runner in the $100,000 Alydar Stakes Aug. 6, when he blew away an overmatched field at Saratoga Race Course by 8 3/4 lengths.

The Todd Pletcher trainee never gave the closers a chance to flatter his name, as he tracked Conquest Windycity through fractions of :23.66, :47.40, and 1:11.31 before he pounced heading into the lane and flashed a turn of foot that elevated his status as a horse to be reckoned with in the handicap division. The Uncle Mo colt's final time of 1:48.58 over 1 1/8 miles on the dirt was about a second off of Gun Runner's effort the day before.

The Alydar featured another disappointment for the once-promising colt Mohaymen. Equipped with blinkers for trainer Kiaran McLaughlin, the Tapit 4-year-old showed good speed out of the gate under jockey Junior Alvarado but couldn't keep up with the two early pacesetters. Forced to chase inside, he was never able to get in a comfortable spot and was eased to finish last. He is winless since his score in last year's Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Red Rifle, a 7-year-old, multiple grade 2-winning gelding also trained by Pletcher, raced in last most of the way before he showed a strong turn of foot to finish well for second.

Paul Pompa's Rally Cry, out of the Gone West mare Alienated, paid $3.50, $2.60, and $2.10 across the board. He entered Sunday's race after a sixth-place finish in the Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1) at Belmont Park in June.

"He's had some time off, and this is the first opportunity he's really had to get in two turns with a mile and an eighth," Pletcher said. "The way he trains, he always gives us depth and confidence. That's really what he's the best at. We're just really happy to have this opportunity to show what he's capable of."

The Woodward Stakes (G1) could be his next target Sept. 2.

"I certainly think it's now under consideration, if he goes back and trains as well as he has been," Pletcher said. "There is a lot of time between now and then, so we will have to see."

Rally Cry was purchased for $250,000 by agent Steve Young at the 2015 Barretts March selected 2-year-olds in training sale, out of a consignment by Eddie Woods. He was previously purchased for $160,000 by Bradley Thoroughbreds at the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale, out of a Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment. Rally Cry was bred by White Fox Farm in Kentucky.