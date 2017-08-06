Malibu Moon Colt 'Very Special' for Robinsons

Since 1998 Jim and Pam Robinson have bred or co-bred and/or sold many good horses at their Brandywine Farm, including Ruler on Ice, Champagne d'Oro, Itsmyluckyday , Danza , Majestic Harbor , Royal Mo, and Gunnevera.

But few have excited the couple from Paris, Ky., as much as a handsome son of Malibu Moon consigned by Lane's End on their behalf to the Aug. 7 session of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale. The March 26, 2016 foal was bred by Brandywine and Spendthrift Stallions.

The colt, Hip 49, is a half brother to Royal Mo, the Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) winner who finished third in the Santa Anita Derby (G1). His second dam, Irish Linnet, is a grade 2 winner who won 19 races—including the Yaddo Stakes at Saratoga Race Course five times—and earned more than $1.2 million.

"I've had butterflies in my stomach for over a month," said Pam Robinson, who is making her first trip to the Saratoga sale to see one of Brandywine's horses sell. "He is very special."

Robinson said the colt is "athletic and covers the ground well," but the trait that sets him apart from most other horses is his intelligence.

"He knows he's special, and that's the sign of a winner," the horsewoman said.

According to Robinson, all of the inspection teams from the major sale companies scouting for yearlings earlier in the year placed the colt near the top of their lists.

"The feedback I've gotten is that he is a very good horse," she said, adding she is so confident the colt will be popular, he is being offered without a reserve.

"Hopefully (buyers) step up to the plate," Robinson said. "We're planning to put him through without reserve. I could have sold him for very high prices three times before he shipped to the sale, but we want everyone to have a shot at him."

"He's one of those fun ones to have," said Allaire Ryan, sales director at Lane's End. "He's well-made, straightforward, with great bone, natural substance, and a super disposition. He makes it easy for us and we're glad to be able to offer him. He's the type you bring up here."