Lacazar Surges to German Oaks Victory

With a strong late surge, Lacazar took the 159th Henkel-Preis der Diana (G1), or German Oaks, over Megera, with favored Wuheida a well-beaten third.



Wuheida, a Dubawi filly second to Roly Poly in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (G1) in her last outing, went from a stalking spot at the top of the stretch to quickly challenge for the lead under William Buick.



The effort was short-lived, however, as Lacazar ran by inside the favorite and battled through the final 100 meters to best Megera by three-quarters of a length. Wuheida was a clear third but 4 3/4 lengths behind Megera.



Lacazar, an Adlerflug filly trained by Peter Schiergen, was making only her second start. Starting her professional life with ambition, she won a group 3 event at Hamburg July 1, when she defeated Diana Storm by 1 1/2 lengths with an effort similar to her Dusseldorf victory. Diana Storm finished sixth in the Preis der Diana.



Megera, a Motivator filly from Andreas Wohler's stable, finished eighth in the Hamburg heat, 20 lengths behind Lacazar.



Representing Godolphin, Wuheida came to the Diana with more sparkle in her résumé. After winning at first asking at Newmarket in August of 2016, the Charlie Appleby charge crossed the Channel to win the Total Prix Marcel Boussac (G1) at Chantilly in October.



Wuheida returned from her winter rest only to run into the talented Roly Poly in the Falmouth. She was scratched from the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) at Goodwood Aug. 3, when heavy rains turned the ground unsuitably soft. Winter was the easy winner in that heat.



The ground again was soft for the Preis der Diana.