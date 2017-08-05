Bronx Beauty Liaison's First Black-Type Winner

Bronx Beauty and Eddie Castro soar clear in the Colleen Stakes at Monmouth Park

Bronx Beauty became Liaison ’s first black-type stakes winner Aug. 5, when she won the Colleen Stakes at Monmouth Park.

Two W Stable's 2-year-old filly, out of the unraced Rockport Harbor mare Forever Sunshine, made a sweeping three-wide move into the stretch and pulled away to win the 5 1/2 furlong test on dirt by 4 1/2-lengths over Beaux Arts. Watch Video

Sent off at odds of 10-1 in a six-horse field under Eddie Castro for trainer Anthony Margotta Jr., Bronx Beauty paid $23, $10, and $4.20.

Bronx Beauty is now undefeated in two starts. She broke her maiden on debut in a four-furlong maiden special weight at Penn National July 13, when she romped by seven lengths.

She is the first winner for her dam, and was bred in Pennsylvania by Blackstone Farm.

Liaison, a son of Indian Charlie, won the 2011 CashCall Futurity (G1) at Hollywood Park and finished sixth in the 2012 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). He also won the Mervyn LeRoy Handicap (G2) at Hollywood as a 4-year old. He earned $767,288 racing for Arnold Zetcher, with a 5-2-4 record in 18 starts.

Bronx Beauty is from Liaison's first crop, which includes four other juvenile winners. She is his leading money earner with $54,720.

Liaison stands at Spendthrift Farm in Kentucky, where his 2017 fee was $5,000.