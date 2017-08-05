Colonelsdarktemper Strikes for Court, Fires in WV Derby

Nothing helps turns back the hands of time like hanging around youngsters who, through their energy and ability, push a veteran to recapture some of their better moments.

At age 56 jockey Jon Court has been riding of late like a man with far fewer years on his birth certificate.

Court brought a fistful of momentum with him to Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Aug. 5, with three straight wins at Ellis Park the day before. Shortly after the gate popped for the $750,000 West Virginia Derby (G3) Saturday, he guided Colonelsdarktemper to the colt's best result to date, and in the process gave himself and his kin a reminder of what they are still capable of. Watch Video

Going against the family proved an unwise move in Mountaineer's most notable race, as Court steered Colonelsdarktemper—who is trained by his father-in-law Jinks Fires—to a gate-to-wire, one-length victory over Game Over, while favored Patch could do no better than fourth.

The result marked Court's first graded win since the 2015 Commonwealth Turf Stakes (G3T) aboard Almasty, and gave Fires his first graded victory since he saddled Archarcharch in the 2011 Arkansas Derby (G1). Though Colonelsdarktemper had yet to prevail at the graded level prior to Saturday, the son of Colonel John ran some sneaky-good performances, He finished second to multiple graded winner McCraken in the Matt Winn Stakes (G3) and to Irap in the July 15 Indiana Derby (G3).

"I had spoken with (Jinks) about the possibility of no one really wanting the lead and whether it could produce a favorable result to try to get it," said Court, who is currently second in the Ellis Park jockey standings. "He allowed me to dictate the pace, and it paid off big. Jinks has done a great job with this horse, not only the physical but the mental. This horse is all business."

The 3-year-old male division has produced its share of later-developing talents this year, so Colonelsdarktemper's outing Saturday fit right in with that theme. He relaxed kindly for the veteran hands at the helm, as he had Heartwood at his hip through fractions of :23.78 and :47.85. When Game Over started picking things up on the rail, where he rated third and tried to threaten in upper stretch, the dark bay pacesetter shook that bid off and continued well to the wire. He stopped the teletimer in 1:50.68 over a fast track to notch his third win in eight starts.

"The horse is competitive like his owner," laughed Fires, who referenced owner and famed racecar driver, A.J. Foyt Jr. "(Colonelsdarktemper) is usually close to the pace, but we wanted him even closer, and it worked out today. This was my first trip here and I'm really pleased with what happened. It's the other side of great."

Lookin At Lee, runner-up in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) rallied from last in the 10-horse field to get up for third, a neck in front of Patch, with Silver Dust fifth.

Sent off at 7-1 odds, Colonelsdarktemper paid $16, $8, and $5.40 across the board.

Bred by Hargus Sexton, Sandra Sexton, and Silver Fern Farm, Colonelsdarktemper broke his maiden at first asking at Oaklawn Park in February, but dropped his next three starts before he took a seven-furlong allowance test at Churchill Downs May 29. He was purchased by Foyt for $35,000 out of the 2015 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall yearling sale and is out of the Stormy Atlantic mare Sweet Temper.