To Eternity is Black-Type Winner No. 250 for Galileo

To Eternity after winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket

Top international sire Galileo reached a new milestone Aug. 5, when To Eternity won the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket to bring the stallion's black-type stakes winner tally to 250.

Lady Bamford's homebred To Eternity is out of the Darshaan mare All's Forgotten. John Gosden trains the 4-year old filly, who was ridden to victory by James Doyle.

Galileo is an eight-time leading sire in Great Britain and Ireland, including seven consecutive titles from 2010-2016. He is the sire of 22 group/graded stakes winners this year, including Winter, who notched her fourth consecutive group 1 win in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood Aug. 3, and Churchill, Europe's reigning juvenile colt champion and winner of this year's QIPCO 2000 Guineas and the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas.

Other top horses sired by Galileo include Minding, Found, Order of St. George, Highland Reel, Gleneagles, Australia, Magician , Noble Mission , Frankel, Misty for Me, Nathaniel, Cape Blanco, Teofilo, and Red Rocks .

Galileo is also well represented by his sons at stud, including Frankel, who has a group 1 winner from his first crop in Soul Stirring; Nathaniel, the sire of Juddmonte's superstar filly Enable; Teofilo, the sire of Irish Derby winner Trading Leather; and top young prospect Australia.

Galileo turned 19 this year and stands at Coolmore Stud in Ireland for a private fee.