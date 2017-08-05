Breeder Hutt Hopes Luck Carries Over to Sales Ring

Catherine Hutt will be represented by her first horse at auction Aug. 8 with Hip 155

Texan Catherine Hutt found herself in the winner's circle at Saratoga Race Course after the eighth race Aug. 4, when Petrov, a 3-year-old colt she owns in partnership, posted a four-length allowance triumph.

The drop in company proved the elixir for the Flatter colt, who is winless in six stakes tries in 2017. He is campaigned by Hutt's Rialto Racing Stable, in partnership with Head of Plains Partners and Ron Moquett, who also trains Petrov.

"It feels very good. It's a good place to be," Hutt said of winning a race at the historic track in upstate New York. "I wasn't surprised, because I know this horse has a lot of talent and has had some bad luck in his stakes races this year. I am also very proud of him and proud of the Moquett team for being patient with him."

The victory improved Petrov's record to 2-3-0 in nine starts, with $321,127 in earnings. Earlier this year the colt placed in three stakes, including the Southwest (G3) at Oaklawn Park.

Hutt hopes her luck continues next at Fasig-Tipton's selected yearling sale, a stone's throw from the racetrack.

"I went to Saratoga for the first time last year," she said. "I spent a week there and I found it to be heaven on earth. The place is all about horses. It is about respect for horses. The passion is vibrant and alive at Saratoga."

During the Aug. 8 second session of the sale, Hutt will be represented by her first horse to go through an auction ring since she made her foray into the Thoroughbred industry some five years ago.

Consigned by Woodford Thoroughbreds as Hip 155 on behalf of Hutt, the filly is by red-hot stallion Uncle Mo and is the first foal out of an unraced Freud mare, Ce Soir, who is a half sister to two stakes winners. Her extended female family includes grade 1 winners Stormello and Marlin.

On the advice of Moquett, Hutt bought Ce Soir privately after the mare was a $55,000 buy-back at the 2015 Keeneland November breeding stock sale while in foal to the Uncle Mo filly.

"She was unraced but had a great pedigree, and he recognized that this was great opportunity to own an Uncle Mo," Hutt said of the fortuitous decision to buy the mare.

Uncle Mo stood for $25,000 during the 2015 season and went on to be that year's leading freshman sire. His 2017 fee was $150,000.

Although Hutt has a small racing stable, she is well aware of the economics of the industry, which led to her decision to sell the filly.

"It is a horse I don't think I can afford to own, but it's a great opportunity to make my racing and breeding venture work," the breeder said. "She is very 'Uncle Mo-ish.' She is correct and balanced and I know she is going to make a good racehorse."

In addition to Moquette's advice on selecting the mare, Hutt credits the Woodford staff for its role in advising her on placement of horses in sales. The filly has been swimming daily at Kentucky Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center to build her fitness level.

Formerly the chief quality, food safety, and nutrition officer for McDonald's Corporation, Hutt is now a regulatory food scientist and nutritionist.

Both the success of Petrov and Hutt's presence at the Saratoga sale with a well-bred yearling represent quick her ascension within the ranks since she acquired her first Thoroughbred.

"About four or five years ago, someone gave me a Thoroughbred racehorse and said, 'If you can afford to train it, it's yours,'" Hutt said. "I learned quickly it costs as much to train and keep a good one as it does a mediocre one, so I kept upping the game."

Although new to the sport, Hutt has a lifetime of experience with horses. Her life with horses began at age 6, when she first began to ride in her native England.

She began following Thoroughbred racing, primarily keeping up with the Triple Crown series, and developed a passion for it.

"I was totally in love with the sport, but never envisioned I could actually be a part of it," said Hutt, who breeds Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds at her 143-acre ranch near Aubrey, Texas, and has ridden cutting horses. "I also raise registered Angus cattle. I am very hands-on."

Now she is completely involved in all aspects of the Thoroughbred industry.

"I am in this sport to be a part of every aspect of it. I love the elegance of Thoroughbred racing, so I'm very excited to be part of this elite sale and to have a filly that qualifies," she said.

Hutt is not only passionate about racing and breeding, but she is also proud to provide a second career for a 5-year-old full brother to grade 1 winner Zensational whose racing career was cut short.

The horse, a son of Unbridled's Song named Sky Full of Stars, is achieving success within the dressage ranks.

"He is setting the dressage world on fire and people are looking forward to someday breeding to him," Hutt said. "He is just phenomenal. I think it's great to show that a Thoroughbred coming off the track can have such a great temperament and such great elegance and talent. He is very trainable."