American Cleopatra Bred to Uncle Mo, Could Still Race

American Cleopatra, the grade 1-placed full sister to Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh, is in foal to Uncle Mo , but owner and breeder Ahmed Zayat is still undecided on whether her racing career is over.

The Bob Baffert-trained 3-year-old raced just once so far in 2017—she ran sixth in an optional-claiming allowance May 5 at Churchill Downs—but found success during her 2-year-old season in 2016, when she won her debut at Del Mar at 7-1 odds and then ran second to Union Strike in the Del Mar Debutante (G1).

"Maybe yes, maybe no," Zayat said Aug. 4, in response to a question regarding whether the daughter of Pioneerof the Nile would return to racing. "She is raceable. ... She can still race technically until (September or October). She is grade 1-placed (and) she is healthy and sound, but when she shipped to Churchill (Kentucky) Derby week, (she) slipped in the paddock and went to her knees. It scared me, so I wanted to protect (her)."

The owner said he is "torn" on whether to race American Cleopatra, but indicated Baffert is interested in racing her.

"Bob wants to still train her and race her. I am on the fence," Zayat said.

Zayat declined to state where American Cleopatra is currently stabled. He said she is "training" but not at Del Mar. Baffert was unavailable for comment Friday.