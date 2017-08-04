Weekend Stakes Rundown: Whitney Day at Saratoga

Photo: Coady Photography
Gun Runner is the commanding favorite in the Whitney Stakes

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week a loaded card at Saratoga Race Course, featuring two grade 1 races, highlights the schedule. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.

Saturday, Aug. 5

2:10 p.m.—$200,000 Waya Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course

Five fillies and mares who competed in the River Memories Stakes at Belmont Park in early July will return in the Waya, including the top three finishers. Allen Stable's Irish-bred Apple Betty, who won the River Memories by a half-length over Summersault, was making her second start at the distance since she missed a win by a nose in the Rood & Riddle Dowager Stakes (G3T) in October at Keeneland for her U.S. debut.

Fasig-Tipton Waya S. (G3)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 3
  • 1 1/2m
  • Inner turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 2:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Apple Betty (IRE)John R. Velazquez118Claude R. McGaughey III3/1
22Estrechada (ARG)Javier Castellano116Mike Puype6/1
33Gone Away (FL)Florent Geroux116Michael R. Matz8/1
44Suffused (GB)Jose L. Ortiz123William I. Mott7/5
55Lottie (KY)Joel Rosario114H. Graham Motion8/1
66Evidently (FL)Manuel Franco120Roy S. Lerman30/1
77Summersault (NY)Paco Lopez123Mark A. Hennig7/2
88Guilty Twelve (KY)Christopher P. DeCarlo123H. Graham Motion5/1

4:34 p.m.—$100,000 Lure Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

St. Elias Stable and West Point Thoroughbreds' Ring Weekend will return to the site of his track record-setting effort when he headlines the Lure. Ring Weekend set the Mellon turf record for 1 1/16 miles in last year's Bernard Baruch Handicap (G2T), where he completed the course in 1:38.29. The 6-year-old Tapit   gelding will return to stakes company for trainer Graham Motion after a runner-up finish in a June 15 allowance at Delaware Park.

Fasig-Tipton Lure S.

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 7
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Projected (GB)Javier Castellano117Chad C. Brown9/5
22Takeover Target (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoel Rosario123Chad C. Brown8/1
33Zennor (KY)Joe Bravo119Kiaran P. McLaughlin15/1
44Our Way (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux121H. James Bond12/1
55Vorticity (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAngel S. Arroyo115Cathal A. Lynch30/1
66Aubenas (FR)Luis Saez119Albert M. Stall, Jr.15/1
77Blacktype (FR)Rajiv Maragh123Christophe Clement8/1
88Ring Weekend (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz123H. Graham Motion6/1
99Mohaymen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJunior Alvarado123Kiaran P. McLaughlin3/1
1010Fire Away (KY)John R. Velazquez115Claude R. McGaughey III15/1
1111Camelot Kitten (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.123Chad C. Brown9/2
1212Macagone (NY)Kendrick Carmouche121William I. Mott10/1
1313Red Rifle (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRider TBA115Todd A. Pletcher5/1

4:35 p.m.—$200,000 West Virginia Governor's Stakes at Mountaineer

Lady Sheila Stable's Matt King Coal nearly won the Charles Town Classic (G2), when he was just a neck behind winner Imperative April 22, and will return to Coal Country as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the West Virginia Governor's Stakes. Multiple graded winner Madefromlucky is another entered who has run well in West Virginia. The son of Lookin At Lucky  's last win was in the 2015 West Virginia Derby (G2).

West Virginia Governor's S.

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 7
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 4:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11The Player (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.119William B. Bradley8/1
22Bright Blue (TX)Charle Oliveros119Gerardo Amezcua50/1
33Fellowship (FL)Robby Albarado119Kenneth Decker15/1
44Matt King Coal (FL)Jose Lezcano126Linda Rice3/1
55Red Dragon Tattoo (KY)Deshawn L. Parker124Juan Carlos Guerrero10/1
66Fear the Cowboy (KY)Jesus M. Rios121Efren Loza, Jr.6/1
77Iron Fist (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRicardo Santana, Jr.126Steven M. Asmussen7/2
88Madefromlucky (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione119Todd A. Pletcher4/1
99Page McKenney (PA)Horacio Karamanos121Mary E. Eppler9/2

5:10 p.m.—$500,000 Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Bob Baffert and Baoma Corporation enjoyed success shipping to Saratoga last year, when eventual champion Drefong blew away the competition in the Ketel One King's Bishop Stakes (G1). This summer the same connections will make a raiding trip for the Test with Faypien, a Ghostzapper   filly who will step to the top level in pursuit of her fourth straight win.

Longines Test S. (G1)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 8
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Minnie Blip (KY)Javier Castellano116Albert M. Stall, Jr.15/1
22Your Love (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.116Chad C. Brown6/1
33Chalon (KY)Paco Lopez116Peter Miller5/1
44Tequilita (KY)Luis Saez120Michael R. Matz15/1
55Vertical Oak (KY)Florent Geroux118Steven M. Asmussen8/1
66Cursor (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJunior Alvarado116Mark A. Hennig30/1
77Divine Miss Grey (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco116Danny Gargan12/1
88Faypien (FL)Rafael Bejarano120Bob Baffert3/1
99Chanel's Legacy (IA)Joel Rosario116Chad Summers15/1
1010American Gal (KY)Jose L. Ortiz118Simon Callaghan5/2

5:21 p.m.—$750,000 West Virginia Derby (G2) at Mountaineer

Calumet Farm's homebred Patch, the popular classic-placed colt from the barn of trainer Todd Pletcher, heads up the West Virginia Derby field. Though he has just one win from five starts, Patch brings good recent form off a third-place finish in the June 10 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

West Virginia Derby (G3)

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $750,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:21 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Game Over (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDeshawn L. Parker118Jorge Navarro12/1
22Phat Man (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.118Joe Sharp10/1
33Patch (KY)Tyler Gaffalione118Todd A. Pletcher7/2
44B Squared (CA)Mario Gutierrez118Doug F. O'Neill9/2
55Impressive Edge (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Dale L. Romans8/1
66Watch Me Whip (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano118Dale L. Romans20/1
77Colonelsdarktemper (KY)Jon Kenton Court118William H. Fires8/1
88Lookin At Lee (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey J. Lanerie118Steven M. Asmussen3/1
99Silver Dust (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateBrian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Randy L. Morse15/1
1010Heartwood (KY)Nik G. Goodwin118James K. Chapman50/1
1111McCormick (KY)Julien R. Leparoux118Ian R. Wilkes6/1

5:46 p.m.—$1.2 million Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

After champion Arrogate suffered a stunning defeat in the July 22 TVG San Diego Handicap (G2), the eyes of the handicap division are even more intensely fixated on Gun Runner, the horse widely considered No. 2 in the rankings.

Whitney S. (G1)

Saratoga Race Course, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $1,200,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:46 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11War Story (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano121Jorge Navarro6/1
22Breaking Lucky (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras117Reade Baker8/1
33Cautious Giant (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose A. Bracho117Anthony T. Quartarolo30/1
44Tu Brutus (CHI)Irad Ortiz, Jr.117Gary C. Contessa8/1
55Keen Ice (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz121Todd A. Pletcher3/1
66Gun Runner (KY)Florent Geroux124Steven M. Asmussen4/5
77Discreet Lover (FL)Manuel Franco117Uriah St. Lewis25/1

7:30 p.m.—$200,000 Sorrento Stakes (G2) at Del Mar

The talented seven-filly field features just one homebred, Rick and Sharon Waller Spectator, who won her debut just as impressively as the rest, but did so without any pre-race hype. The likely favorites, however, have earned that distinction, most notably $1.7 million sale purchase Diamondsandpearls, who won her debut by 6 1/4 lengths.

Sorrento S. (G2)

Del Mar, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 6
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 4:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Surrender Now (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat123Peter Miller9/5
22Spectator (KY)Jamie Theriot120Philip D'Amato5/2
33Dancing Belle (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux118J. Keith Desormeaux12/1
44Terra's Angel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSasha Risenhoover118Dallas E. Keen20/1
55Spirit of Shanghai (KY)Joseph Talamo118John Brocklebank12/1
66Diamondsandpearls (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMike E. Smith120Bob Baffert8/5
77Midnight Summer (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdwin A. Maldonado118Peter Miller15/1

8:30 p.m.—$200,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap (G2T) at Del Mar

Ramona Bass' Avenge began her ascent to a top-level turf female on the West Coast during the summer meet at Del Mar in 2016 and the 5-year-old mare will return to the seaside turf course for the Yellow Ribbon. The daughter of War Front   found her stride in two-turn races with an optional-claiming allowance score at Del Mar in July 2016, then closed out the summer meet with her first graded score in the John C. Mabee Stakes (G2T).

Yellow Ribbon H. (G2T)

Del Mar, Saturday, August 05, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Amboseli (KY)Victor Espinoza114James M. Cassidy15/1
982Kiss Me Now (BRZ)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
23Frenzified (GB)Santiago Gonzalez116James M. Cassidy12/1
34Juno (BRZ)Gary L. Stevens116Neil D. Drysdale8/1
45Hillhouse High (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCorey S. Nakatani119Richard Baltas4/1
56Pretty Girl (ARG)Mike E. Smith118Paulo H. Lobo8/1
67Cambodia (KY)Drayden Van Dyke119Thomas F. Proctor5/2
78Avenge (KY)Flavien Prat123Richard E. Mandella8/5

Sunday, Aug. 6

2:07 p.m.—$100,000 Alydar Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

A trio of older horses—Mohaymen, Red Rifle, and Mo Tom—looking to recapture their mojos will face off in the nine-furlong Alydar. Shadwell Stable's multiple graded stakes winner Mohaymen, who hasn't been the same since Nyquist   blew his doors off in the 2016 Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1), will try to break a seven-race losing streak.

Alydar S.

Saratoga Race Course, Sunday, August 06, 2017, Race 3
  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 2:07 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Mohaymen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJunior Alvarado123Kiaran P. McLaughlin9/2
22Red Rifle (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz115Todd A. Pletcher4/1
33Mo Tom (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano123Thomas M. Amoss5/1
44Conquest Windycity (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez117Brendan P. Walsh8/1
55Breaking Lucky (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras123Reade Baker7/2
66Rally Cry (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez117Todd A. Pletcher8/5

2:17 p.m.—$100,000 Tangelo Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Freshened after competing in two legs of the Triple Crown, Gunnevera is scheduled to return to action. Gunnevera hasn't raced since he finished fifth in the Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course May 20. The son of Dialed In   previously finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) at Churchill Downs May 6.

Tangelo S.

Gulfstream Park, Sunday, August 06, 2017, Race 4
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 2:17 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Front Loaded (FL)Miguel Angel Vasquez118Jose Pinchin4/1
22Arrecife (PA)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Alvarez116Aubrey A. Maragh12/1
33Unbridled Holiday (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateC.J. McMahon116Patrick L. Biancone12/1
44Manolete (FL)Keeneland Sales GraduateJesus M. Rios116Oscar M. Gonzalez20/1
55Prince Tito (KY)Tyler Gaffalione116Gustavo Delgado5/1
66Gunnevera (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgard J. Zayas122Antonio Sano2/5

4:57 p.m.—$60,000 Tyro Stakes at Monmouth Park

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners' Earth, who won his debut by a neck at Gulfstream Park in June, will step up into stakes company as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the about 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint. Other intriguing juveniles in the field are a pair from trainer Wesley Ward—debut winner Hemp Hemp Hurray and the only filly in the field, Zodacious.

Tyro S.

Monmouth Park, Sunday, August 06, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • About 5 1/2f
  • Turf
  • $60,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:57 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Hemp Hemp Hurray (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlbin Jimenez118Wesley A. Ward9/5
41ANuclear Option (MD)Keeneland Sales GraduateAlbin Jimenez116Wesley A. Ward9/5
22Zodacious (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn Cruz113Wesley A. Ward9/2
33Earth (KY)Eddie Castro118Todd A. Pletcher8/5
54Coop Tries Harder (FL)Antonio A. Gallardo118Jane Cibelli6/1
65Nickie's Papa (KY)Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr.116Joan Scott10/1
76Phonemyposseagain (NJ)Jose C. Ferrer118Chuck Spina5/1

6 p.m.—$250,000 Troy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

Pure Sensation, an impressive last-out winner of the Parx Dash Stakes (G3T), will face many of the same in the Troy. He defeated Mongolian Saturday by 5 3/4 lengths at Parx Racing last month, and has earned two of his eight wins over the Saratoga turf.

Troy H.

Saratoga Race Course, Sunday, August 06, 2017, Race 10
  • STK
  • 5 1/2f
  • Turf
  • $250,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 6:21 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Undrafted (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.117Wesley A. Ward10/1
22Long On Value (VA)Joel Rosario120William I. Mott5/1
33Pure Sensation (FL)Kendrick Carmouche121Christophe Clement9/5
44Green Mask (KY)Javier Castellano122Brad H. Cox8/5
55Doctor J Dub (NY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRider TBA114Jena M. Antonucci4/1
66Holding Gold (FL)John R. Velazquez122Mark E. Casse9/2
77Weekend Hideaway (NY)Luis Saez114Philip M. Serpe2/1
88Bold Thunder (KY)Paco Lopez119Patricia Farro20/1
99Mongolian Saturday (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux119Enebish Ganbat15/1

7 p.m.—$100,000 Graduation Stakes at Del Mar

A wide open field for the California-bred juvenile race is headed, according to the morning line, by debut victor Smokem, a Union Rags   colt who closed from sixth July 21 at Del Mar to win a five-furlong race by 2 1/4 lengths. Three entrants, however, already have stakes experience. Sir Valentine (fifth) and Cono (sixth) both competed in the open-company Santa Anita Juvenile July 3, while Schulace came in second in the Everett Nevin Stakes for Cal-breds at Pleasanton July 8.

Graduation S.

Del Mar, Sunday, August 06, 2017, Race 5
  • STK
  • 5 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Sir Valentine (CA)Martin A. Pedroza120Kristin Mulhall-
2Smokem (CA)Evin A. Roman120Gary Sherlock-
3Bookies Luck (CA)Martin Garcia120Jeff Bonde-
4Schulace (CA)Rafael Bejarano120Michael Machowsky-
5Hit the Seam (CA)Mario Gutierrez118Edward R. Freeman-
6Utah Ute (CA)Jamie Theriot120Michael Machowsky-
7Cono (KY)Flavien Prat120Michael W. McCarthy-
8Get Em Up Scout (CA)Geovanni Franco118Steven Miyadi-
9Don't Stalk Me (CA)Drayden Van Dyke118Steven Miyadi-
10Drizzy (CA)Joseph Talamo120Michael Machowsky-
11Continental Divide (CA)Victor Espinoza118James M. Cassidy-

8:30 p.m.—$150,000 La Jolla Handicap (G3T) at Del Mar

Each entrant will seek their first graded win in the La Jolla, the prep race for the Sept. 3 Del Mar Derby (G2T). Sharp Samurai and Caribou Club are the only stakes winners in the field. Sharp Samurai won the Rainbow Stakes last time out June 10 at Santa Anita Park, while Caribou Club took the Laurel Futurity at Laurel Park in September of 2016.

La Jolla H. (G3T)

Del Mar, Sunday, August 06, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Fashion Business (GB)Joseph Talamo116Philip D'Amato-
2Colonist (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat118Jerry Hollendorfer-
3Placido (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateRafael Bejarano115Simon Callaghan-
4Pioneer Lad (KY)Tyler Baze119Richard Baltas-
5Offshore (KY)Evin A. Roman115Neil D. Drysdale-
6Caribou Club (FL)Drayden Van Dyke119Thomas F. Proctor-
7Sharp Samurai (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateGary L. Stevens122Mark Glatt-
8Double Touch (GB)Kent J. Desormeaux118Dan Blacker-
9Monster Man (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateSantiago Gonzalez118Scott Hansen-

