Weekend Stakes Rundown: Whitney Day at Saratoga

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week a loaded card at Saratoga Race Course, featuring two grade 1 races, highlights the schedule. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.

Saturday, Aug. 5

2:10 p.m.—$200,000 Waya Stakes (G3T) at Saratoga Race Course

Five fillies and mares who competed in the River Memories Stakes at Belmont Park in early July will return in the Waya, including the top three finishers. Allen Stable's Irish-bred Apple Betty, who won the River Memories by a half-length over Summersault, was making her second start at the distance since she missed a win by a nose in the Rood & Riddle Dowager Stakes (G3T) in October at Keeneland for her U.S. debut.

4:34 p.m.—$100,000 Lure Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

St. Elias Stable and West Point Thoroughbreds' Ring Weekend will return to the site of his track record-setting effort when he headlines the Lure. Ring Weekend set the Mellon turf record for 1 1/16 miles in last year's Bernard Baruch Handicap (G2T), where he completed the course in 1:38.29. The 6-year-old Tapit gelding will return to stakes company for trainer Graham Motion after a runner-up finish in a June 15 allowance at Delaware Park.

4:35 p.m.—$200,000 West Virginia Governor's Stakes at Mountaineer

Lady Sheila Stable's Matt King Coal nearly won the Charles Town Classic (G2), when he was just a neck behind winner Imperative April 22, and will return to Coal Country as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the West Virginia Governor's Stakes. Multiple graded winner Madefromlucky is another entered who has run well in West Virginia. The son of Lookin At Lucky 's last win was in the 2015 West Virginia Derby (G2).

5:10 p.m.—$500,000 Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

Bob Baffert and Baoma Corporation enjoyed success shipping to Saratoga last year, when eventual champion Drefong blew away the competition in the Ketel One King's Bishop Stakes (G1). This summer the same connections will make a raiding trip for the Test with Faypien, a Ghostzapper filly who will step to the top level in pursuit of her fourth straight win.

5:21 p.m.—$750,000 West Virginia Derby (G2) at Mountaineer

Calumet Farm's homebred Patch, the popular classic-placed colt from the barn of trainer Todd Pletcher, heads up the West Virginia Derby field. Though he has just one win from five starts, Patch brings good recent form off a third-place finish in the June 10 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

5:46 p.m.—$1.2 million Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course

After champion Arrogate suffered a stunning defeat in the July 22 TVG San Diego Handicap (G2), the eyes of the handicap division are even more intensely fixated on Gun Runner, the horse widely considered No. 2 in the rankings.

7:30 p.m.—$200,000 Sorrento Stakes (G2) at Del Mar

The talented seven-filly field features just one homebred, Rick and Sharon Waller Spectator, who won her debut just as impressively as the rest, but did so without any pre-race hype. The likely favorites, however, have earned that distinction, most notably $1.7 million sale purchase Diamondsandpearls, who won her debut by 6 1/4 lengths.

8:30 p.m.—$200,000 Yellow Ribbon Handicap (G2T) at Del Mar

Ramona Bass' Avenge began her ascent to a top-level turf female on the West Coast during the summer meet at Del Mar in 2016 and the 5-year-old mare will return to the seaside turf course for the Yellow Ribbon. The daughter of War Front found her stride in two-turn races with an optional-claiming allowance score at Del Mar in July 2016, then closed out the summer meet with her first graded score in the John C. Mabee Stakes (G2T).

Sunday, Aug. 6

2:07 p.m.—$100,000 Alydar Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

A trio of older horses—Mohaymen, Red Rifle, and Mo Tom—looking to recapture their mojos will face off in the nine-furlong Alydar. Shadwell Stable's multiple graded stakes winner Mohaymen, who hasn't been the same since Nyquist blew his doors off in the 2016 Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1), will try to break a seven-race losing streak.

2:17 p.m.—$100,000 Tangelo Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Freshened after competing in two legs of the Triple Crown, Gunnevera is scheduled to return to action. Gunnevera hasn't raced since he finished fifth in the Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course May 20. The son of Dialed In previously finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) at Churchill Downs May 6.

4:57 p.m.—$60,000 Tyro Stakes at Monmouth Park

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners' Earth, who won his debut by a neck at Gulfstream Park in June, will step up into stakes company as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the about 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint. Other intriguing juveniles in the field are a pair from trainer Wesley Ward—debut winner Hemp Hemp Hurray and the only filly in the field, Zodacious.

6 p.m.—$250,000 Troy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

Pure Sensation, an impressive last-out winner of the Parx Dash Stakes (G3T), will face many of the same in the Troy. He defeated Mongolian Saturday by 5 3/4 lengths at Parx Racing last month, and has earned two of his eight wins over the Saratoga turf.

7 p.m.—$100,000 Graduation Stakes at Del Mar

A wide open field for the California-bred juvenile race is headed, according to the morning line, by debut victor Smokem, a Union Rags colt who closed from sixth July 21 at Del Mar to win a five-furlong race by 2 1/4 lengths. Three entrants, however, already have stakes experience. Sir Valentine (fifth) and Cono (sixth) both competed in the open-company Santa Anita Juvenile July 3, while Schulace came in second in the Everett Nevin Stakes for Cal-breds at Pleasanton July 8.

8:30 p.m.—$150,000 La Jolla Handicap (G3T) at Del Mar

Each entrant will seek their first graded win in the La Jolla, the prep race for the Sept. 3 Del Mar Derby (G2T). Sharp Samurai and Caribou Club are the only stakes winners in the field. Sharp Samurai won the Rainbow Stakes last time out June 10 at Santa Anita Park, while Caribou Club took the Laurel Futurity at Laurel Park in September of 2016.