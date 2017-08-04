Thistledown Moves Friday Race Dates to Tuesdays

Effective Sept. 5 through the end of its current live meet on Oct. 24, JACK Thistledown Racino will race on Tuesdays instead of Fridays, announced Director of Racing David Ellsworth. The first dark Friday will be Sept. 1.

"We are excited to offer live racing on Tuesday afternoons," said Ellsworth. "The move will allow us to offer racing product to the simulcast market early in the week when fewer tracks are running and to continue our growth in the export market. We look forward to exposing Thistledown racing to new fans at other venues."

The rest of the schedule remains the same, with racing also offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in addition to Tuesdays. Racing begins at 1:40 p.m. ET each day, with eight races carded.