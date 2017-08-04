Wuheida Resets Sights on German Oaks

Wuheida, a non-runner in the Goodwood rain, looms a heavy favorite instead in the 159th Henkel-Preis der Diana (German Oaks) (G1) Aug. 6 at Dusseldorf.

The British weather may have done Wuheida a favor, keeping her out of the Aug. 3 Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1), where she faced a mighty hurdle in the form of Winter, the favorite and dominant winner.

Instead, the Dubawi filly will carry the Godolphin blue over the 11 furlongs in Dusseldorf. William Buick is scheduled to make the trip to ride for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Wuheida, a Darley-bred out of the Singspiel mare Hibaayeb, won at first asking last July in Newmarket, then stepped way up to win the Total Prix Marcel Boussac (G1) at Chantilly in October. She was put away after that and not seen again until July 14 when she finished second behind only Roly Poly in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (G1) at Newmarket.

All three Wuheida's races have come on good to firm turf, while the forecast for the Diana is good to soft going. Appleby said after the Goodwood scratch he is confident Wuheida will show in Germany that she can handle the distance and, if she proves him right, the Darley Yorkshire Oaks (G1) Aug. 24 could be added to her dance card.

Sixteen fillies were left in for the Diana. After Wuheida, attention turns to a pair of Adlerflug fillies—Tusked Wings, who won the Diana Trial at Hoppegarten for trainer Jean-Pierre Carvalho, and Lacazar, a winner at first asking at Hamburg on July 1 for trainer Peter Schiergen.

Lacazar heads a quartet to be saddled by Schiergen. Andreas Wohler will send out three and Marcus Klug has a pair of fillies in the race.