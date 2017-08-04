Caravaggio Seeks Redemption in Gheest

Caravaggio, the beaten favorite in the July 15 Darley July Cup Stakes (G1) at Newmarket, seeks redemption in the LARC Prix Maurice de Gheest Aug. 6 at Deauville.

Caravaggio, a 3-year-old Scat Daddy colt out of the Holy Bull mare Mekko Hokte, was undefeated in six starts entering the July Cup. But when Ryan Moore called on him in the late going that time out, he was unable to answer and finished fourth behind Harry Angel, Limato, and Brando, beaten 1 3/4 lengths.

Despite the loss, the Coolmore runner is a well-backed favorite with the British bookmakers against a Gheest field that also includes Brando, a 5-year-old Pivotal gelding who outran his odds and his record in Newmarket. Caravaggio's trainer, Aidan O'Brien, also entered Intelligence Cross, an intended rabbit for Caravaggio, who got home fifth in the July Cup after contesting the lead with Harry Angel.

The baker's dozen in the Gheest also includes Bound For Nowhere, a 3-year-old colt by The Factor , owned and trained by Wesley Ward. Bound For Nowhere, from the Alydeed mare Fancy Deed, won his first two starts over the Turfway Park all-weather course and the Keeneland grass, then finished fourth in the Commonwealth Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot behind Caravaggio, Harry Angel and Blue Point.

The local contingent appears on paper to have the worst of it, but there are some potential contenders.

Fas, an Irish-bred 3-year-old by Fastnet Rock, won both his races in the springtime at Chantilly, including a group 3, but has not raced since April 3. Signs of Blessing, a 6-year-old Invincible Spirit gelding, was fifth in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint (G1) at Sha Tin last December, beaten only 1 3/4 lengths by Aerovelocity, and won in May over the Deauville course on the Channel shore.



Godolphin sends out Rosa Imperial, a 4-year-old Pivotal filly trained by Andre Fabre. She is undefeated in three starts in France against significantly less accomplished rivals.