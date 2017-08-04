Fillies Top Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Pinhook Prospects

Hip 135 is a filly by War Front out of Maryinsky, by Sadler's Wells

When Hip 248 was led into the auction ring at Keeneland during last November's breeding stock sale, the weanling filly offered by Paramount Sales, agent, had all the traits major buyers seek in racing prospects.

Based on her stellar looks and outstanding pedigree, the daughter of War Front bred in Kentucky by Barnett Enterprises was knocked down to the account of SF Bloodstock and Newgate Farm for $650,000. She is the top-priced pinhook prospect for next week's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale.

The sale in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., takes place Aug. 7-8, with sessions beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT daily.

Since her purchase last November, the filly's already impeccable family has only improved, enhancing her residual value even further. The filly consigned by Dromoland Farm as Hip 135 is out of the group 1-placed Sadler's Wells mare Maryinsky. Maryinsky is a daughter of two-time grade 1 winner Blush With Pride and is a half sister to Broodmare of the Year Better Than Honour, who produced Belmont Stakes (G1) winners Jazil and Rags to Riches.

Maryinsky is also dam of two grade 1 winners, including European champion Peeping Fawn. September, an unbeaten 2-year-old daughter of Peeping Fawn, has evolved into a leading contender for next year's European filly classics following her victory in the Chesham Stakes at Ascot.

"She is a very attractive filly, medium to good size, with a good walk," Dromoland's Gerry Dilger said of the War Front filly. "She is very eloquent and that page has really improved since she was bought. September has now stepped out and is one of the favorites for the Guineas next year. This filly can go anywhere in the world."

The second-highest previously purchased yearling cataloged in the Saratoga sale is Hip 165 (consigned by Gainesway), a daughter of leading sire Tapit bought by Clear Ridge Stables for $525,000 from Lane's End at the Keeneland November sale.

The filly, bred in Kentucky by Alpha Delta Stables, is the first foal produced from Canadian grade 3 winner Colonial Flag, who was bought for $1.6 million at the Keeneland November 2015 breeding stock sale while carrying the Tapit filly en utero.

Gainesway also offers Hip 122, a Medaglia d'Oro colt acquired for $350,000 at the Keeneland November auction. Bred in Kentucky by Forging Oaks, the colt is out of the stakes-winning Oasis Dream mare Anne of Kiev.

Gainesway's third pricey pinhook prospect is Hip 186, an Orb colt bought by Davant Latham for $310,000 as a weanling at Keeneland.

The first foal out of the hard-knocking graded-stakes winning Flashy Bull mare Flashy American, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Gainesway Thoroughbreds, Brian Graves, Kidder-Cole, and Betz Thoroughbreds.

Also purchased for $310,000 at Keeneland was Hip 202, a Curlin colt consigned by Paramount Sales, agent. Acquired as a weanling by Springhouse Farm from Mill Ridge Sales, the colt is out of the Giant's Causeway stakes-winning mare Harriett Lane. The colt is a half brother to stakes winners Street of Gold and Heiko and is from the female family of grade 3 winner and sire Cactus Ridge.