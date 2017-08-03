Tom's Tribute Moved to Rancho San Miguel

Grade 1 winner Tom's Tribute has moved to Rancho San Miguel for his third breeding season under the ownership of DP Racing and will stand for an advertised fee of $2,000.

The 7-year-old son of Lion Heart won the 2014 Eddie Read Stakes (G1T), the highlight of a career that saw him win six of sixteen starts and $634,880 under the tutelage of trainer James Cassidy.

Out of the stakes-placed El Prado mare Halloween Fun, Tom's Tribute was a $310,000 purchase at the 2012 Ocala Breeders’ Sales selected sale of 2-year-olds in training. He won or placed in seven stakes from ages 2 to 4 before he sustained a fetlock injury while preparing for his 5-year-old campaign.

Rancho San Miguel has a number of 2017 foals from the first crop of Tom's Tribute on site.

"Their size, their scope, and overall balance are giving these foals a real racehorse look," said Rancho San Miguel farm manager Clay Murdock. "Across the board our clients are saying they are extremely pleased with their Tom's Tribute sucklings."

Tom's Tribute previously stood at Magali Farms near Santa Ynez, Calif.

