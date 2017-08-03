Wilkins Joins Adena Springs Kentucky

Ken Wilkins will join the team at Adena Springs Kentucky in the role of business and stallion operations, effective immediately.

"We are very pleased that Ken will be joining our Kentucky operation as he has vast knowledge and experience in the stallion marketplace," said Frank Stronach. "We look forward to having Ken liaise with our loyal base of breeders as well as work with him on some new initiatives."

Wilkins brings to Adena Springs a lifetime of experience, having represented some of the leading stallion operations in the U.S.

"I have always had great respect for Frank Stronach and his team at Adena Springs. Their accomplishments are among the strongest in the industry and it is an honor to become part of the Kentucky organization," Wilkins said. "The stallion roster is a great mix of both proven and very promising young horses. We're looking forward to the addition of Ghostzapper 's brilliant son Shaman Ghost at the close of his racing career. It will be an exciting time."

The current Adena Kentucky roster includes noteworthy sires Awesome Again , Ghostzapper, North Light and Macho Uno .

In addition, Adena Springs is home to Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winners Fort Larned and Mucho Macho Man as well as freshman sire Point of Entry , who is off to a good start with a first-crop stakes winner. Exciting newcomers include grade 1 winner Capo Bastone and graded stakes winner City Wolf . The latter is half brother to Ghostapper and the late City Zip.