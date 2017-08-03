Neolithic Returns in Saratoga Allowance Test

Neolithic, the third-place finisher in the world's two richest Thoroughbred races, will make his first start in nearly four months Aug. 5, when he returns against a solid field of nine challengers in a seven-furlong allowance race at Saratoga Race Course.

Neolithic has kept himself in exceptional company this season. He finished third behind champion Arrogate in both the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) Jan. 28 and $10 Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) March 25. The latter venture took a toll on the 4-year-old son of Harlan's Holiday, as he contracted a respiratory illness on his trip back from Dubai.

Since returning to trainer Todd Pletcher in June, after some recovery time in Kentucky, Neolithic has come into hand quicker than anticipated and impressed when he recorded a bullet five-furlong breeze in 1:00.10 over the Oklahoma training track at Saratoga July 23.

"His last two works have been very good, actually," said Jack Wolf of Starlight Racing, which owns Neolithic in partnership with Qatar Racing. "Todd didn't want to bring him back on a two-turn race and who knows? Seven furlongs or eight furlongs might be his best distance. But he's back and we're happy to be back.

"The game plan is to run here and hopefully he runs well and it sets us up for the (grade 1) Woodward (at Saratoga Sept. 2)."

Though his record shows just two wins from nine starts, Neolithic's ability to run with the best of his class is reason for encouragement in the second half of the season. And having gotten over a rare rain-soaked track in Dubai, Wolf doesn't think the prospect of an off track Saturday is cause for concern.

"It rained for like three days in a row over there," Wolf said. "It looks like there is a 100% percent chance it will be raining, but I don't think that's going to affect our horse."

Bred by Edwin Anthony, Neolithic has earned both of his victories at Gulfstream Park, but came in second going seven furlongs at Saratoga during his third start in August of 2016.

Among those Neolithic will be facing Saturday is graded stakes winner Mo Town. The son of Uncle Mo captured the Remsen Stakes (G2) in November but was off the board in both the Risen Star Stakes (G2) and Wood Memorial Presented by NYRA Bets (G2).