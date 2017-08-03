Paid Up Subscriber Recovering from Surgery

Paid Up Subscriber defeats a field of two others in the July 30 Shuvee by 32 1/2 lengths

Days after her 32 1/2-length dismantlement of two foes in the July 30 Shuvee Handicap (G3) at Saratoga Race Course, Paid Up Subscriber underwent ankle surgery and is "going to be fine," trainer Chad Brown said.

The 5-year-old Candy Ride mare followed a thundering battle with Songbird, in which she finished a tough-beaten second June 10 in the Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park, with her eye-catching romp at the Spa.

Brown said the mare came out of the last race with an injury and had surgery on the ankle Aug 2.

"She will get 60 days off and we will re-evaluate her," the trainer said.

Paid Up Subscriber defeated multiple grade 3-winner Terra Promessa and grade 2-placed Apologynotaccepted in the 1 1/8-mile race Sunday after she made a sweeping middle move to leave the pair far behind. She ran the time in 1:51.31, which was two seconds faster than a $14,000 claimer run two races later.

Paid Up Subscriber, out of the Street Cry mare Shriek, is owned by Allen Stable and Peter Brant. She was purchased by Brant's White Birch Farm at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton November mixed sale for $1.1 million out of the Brookdale Sales consignment. She was originally bought for $135,000 at the Keeneland September 2013 yearling sale by agent Nick de Meric out of the Blackburn Farm consignment.

The chestnut mare won the 2016 Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2) and has a record of 5-3-2 from 15 starts, with four placings in grade 1 races and $862,850 in earnings.