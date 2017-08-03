Gunnevera Returns in Tangelo Stakes

Gunnevera is set to make his first start since running fifth in the Preakness Stakes

Freshened after competing in two legs of the Triple Crown, Gunnevera is scheduled to return to action Aug. 6 at Gulfstream Park in the $100,000 Tangelo Stakes.

Peacock Racing Stables' multiple graded winner is slated to face five rivals in the 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds, the fourth race on the program, that is designated by trainer Antonio Sano to serve as a prep race for the Aug. 26 Travers Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course.

Gunnevera has been training sharply over the Gulfstream Park West track, where he has fired four bullet workouts in his last five drills.

"He's been training very well," Sano said. "His condition is perfect."

Gunnevera hasn't raced since he finished fifth in the Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico Race Course May 20. The son of Dialed In previously finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) at Churchill Downs May 6.

"He's put on more weight. He's a very happy horse," Sano said.

Edgard Zayas, who has been aboard the late-running colt in his sharp workouts, has been named to ride Gunnevera for the first time.

"Edgard knows the horse very well," Sano said. "He knows Gulfstream."

Gunnevera broke his maiden at Gulfstream last summer in his third start after finishing behind Three Rules in his first two. The Kentucky-bred colt came right back to win the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) and closed out his 2-year-old campaign with a 5 3/4-length victory in the $1 million Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3).

SHEA: Gunnevera Dominates Delta Downs Jackpot

The chestnut colt launched his 2017 campaign with a second-place finish behind Irish War Cry in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) before he closed from last to win the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) by 5 3/4 lengths. In the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1), Gunnevera made a strong run to finish third behind eventual Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming.

WINCZE HUGHES: Gunnevera Comes From Clouds in Fountain of Youth

"I hope the horse wins (Sunday). Then he will run in the Travers," said Sano, who has tentatively scheduled his colt to be shipped to Saratoga Aug. 18.

Multiple stakes-placed Front Loaded, a winner in two of his last three starts, is among the most serious of Gunnevera's challengers. The son of Kantharos most recently registered a heavily pressured front-running win in a mile optional-claiming allowance on the dirt at Gulfstream.