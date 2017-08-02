Grace Upon Grace Gets First Stakes Winner at Del Mar

With a minor upset over favored Kimberlea K in the $100,000 California Thoroughbred Breeders Association Stakes Aug. 2 at Del Mar, Show It N Moe It became the first stakes winner for her sire, Grace Upon Grace.

Tom London, Terry Lovingier, and Eugene Zondlo's Show It N Moe It was bred by Lovingier, who also bred Grace Upon Grace and raced the son of Rio Verde with a similar ownership group.

In the 5 1/2-furlong stakes for California-bred or -sired fillies, the Gary Sherlock-trained Show It N Moe It stalked the 8-5 favorite, who had a clear lead early on, and closed on the outside to win by 1 1/2 lengths in 1:05.11 under jockey Evin Roman.

Out of the Ide mare Robotica, Show It N Moe It placed in her first two maiden special weight starts before a breakthrough, 6 1/4-length victory to break her maiden at Santa Anita Park June 30.

"I told (Roman) not to get into a speed duel and the kid rode her perfectly," Sherlock said. "Under normal circumstances, I wouldn't ride (an apprentice) without the (five-pound allowance) in a stakes race. But he rode her (really) well the last time and he's just a very good rider."

Grace Upon Grace placed in two stakes during his 12-race career—the Willard L. Proctor Memorial Stakes at Hollywood Park (second) and the Graduation Stakes (second) at Del Mar, both in 2009, his 2-year-old season. He won three races—his maiden special weight debut at Hollywood in 2009, an optional-claiming allowance in 2010, and a claiming race at Del Mar, also in 2010.

Grace Upon Grace stood for a $2,000 fee in 2017 at Lovingier's Lovacres Ranch in Warner Springs, Calif. He's had 24 starters from 44 foals to date since 2011, and 12 have won.