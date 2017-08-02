California Sire Decarchy Euthanized

Steadily producing California sire Decarchy was euthanized late last week due to complications from laminitis.

The 20-year-old son of Distant View hailed from one of Thoroughbred industry's most successful mares—Toussaud, who was also the dam of elite runners and producers Empire Maker , Chester House, Chiselling, and Honest Lady.

"He was a blue-collar horse, but with his runners, you always got a check," said Tom Hudson with Magali Farms, where Decarchy stood his entire stallion career.

Decarchy was bred and raced primarily by Juddmonte Farms. He won the Frank E. Kilroe Mile Handicap (G2T) and the Tanforan Handicap (G3T), both in 2002, and placed in five other graded stakes, including the grade 1 Eddie Read Handicap. Decarchy retired with a 5-4-2 record from 16 starts and earned $695,209.

As a stallion his progeny proved themselves early. He was California's leading freshman sire in 2007 and the state's leading second-crop sire with more than $876,000 in progeny earnings. In his third-crop year, Decarchy ranked second to Kafwain , but these two sires were the only ones in their class with progeny earnings exceeding $1 million. To date he's sired 12 black-type stakes winners, including graded winner Stoney Fleet. Decarchy got 69% winners from starters, and his runners averaged $55,249 in earnings.

"Decarchy passed many of his wonderful qualities onto his progeny—his incredible athleticism and ability, his willing heart and drive, and his kind disposition. It was a true honor and a privilege to be a part of his life, and I miss him terribly," Hudson said.