Van Nistelrooy, Jump Start Get 50th Stakes Winners

Recent South American graded stakes produced the 50th black-type stakes winners for expatriate Van Nistelrooy, July 30 in Uruguay, and Pennsylvania sire Jump Start , Aug. 1 in Argentina.

La Mansa Nistel, a 3-year-old Van Nistelrooy filly out of Misiadura Fitz (by Fitzcarraldo) scored her first black-type victory in the Clasico Produccion Nacional Stakes (G3) at Maroñas National Racetrack in Montevideo. The filly, bred in Uruguay by Haras El Palmar and owned by Imperio Stables, has now won twice and finished second three times out of six starts.

The newly minted graded stakes winner is the eighth foal out of Misiadura Fitz and is the mare's second graded stakes winner. La Mansa Nistel is a half sister to grade 1 winner Missing Dubai (E Dubai), who won the Gran Premio Polla de Potrancas (G1) and was second in the Gran Premio Seleccion (G1), both at Maroñas last year.

Van Nistelrooy, a son of Storm Cat, sold as a yearling for $6.4 million at the 2001 Keeneland September yearling sale to Coolmore Stud agent Demi O'Byrne. He went on to win the Galileo E.B.F. Futurity Stakes (G2) and was second in the Aga Khan Studs National Stakes (G1). At stud, he shuttled between Ashford Stud in Central Kentucky and Trelawney Stud in New Zealand for his first six seasons. He was relocated to Haras Firmamento in Argentina in 2013 and still stands there for a private fee.

Tomorrow Future, also a 3-year-old filly, gave Northview PA's Jump Start his 50th black-type winner Aug. 1 in the Clasico Polla De Potrancas (G2) at La Plata Racecourse.

The Argentina homebred racing for Fernandez Sergio, the owner of Eduardo Martinez de Hoz, shares other similarities with La Mansa Nistel. The one-mile Clasico Polla De Potrancas was also her first black-type win. She is out of another Fitzcarraldo daughter named Gaelic Luck, and she is the second graded stakes winner produced by her dam. Tomorrow Future is a half sister to grade 2 Argentine winner Lucky Rescued (Souvenir Copy).

Jump Start is a grade 2 winner and grade 1-placed son of A.P. Indy. He won the 2001 Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) and finished second in the Champagne Stakes (G1) before injury curtailed his racing career. Bred and race by William T. Young's Overbrook Farm, Jump Start entered stud at Overbrook and stood there through 2008. A year later Overbrook dispersed its stock and shut down as a commercial farm. The now 18-year-old stallion was shuttled to Argentina for the 2009-2012 breeding seasons. He has been based at Northview PA, near Peach Bottom, Pa., since 2011, where he stood the 2017 season for $10,000.

Among Jump Start's 17 graded stakes winners are two Argentina champions: Idolo Porteno, Horse of the Year, champion older horse, and champion stayer for the 2014-15 season; and Seresta, the country's champion 2-year-old filly for the 2015-16 season.