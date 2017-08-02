Breathnach Joins Airdrie Stud Team 

Cormac Breathnach has joined Brereton C. Jones' Airdrie Stud in stallion nominations, the same role he held most recently at Adena Springs Kentucky for the past eight years.

"It has been a privilege to represent Adena Springs and to have contributed to the careers of great sires like Ghostzapper and Awesome Again ," said Breathnach. "I sincerely thank the Stronach family for that opportunity. Airdrie Stud is a farm with a proud history and an exciting, young stallion roster. Governor Jones, Bret, Tim, and Ben have a clear vision for the future at Airdrie, and I am thrilled to join forces with them. I have worked with many of the leading breeders in Kentucky and internationally over the last several years, and I look forward to continuing those relationships, and to developing new ones."

"Cormac is the type of person that everyone wants to do business with—he is honest, respectful, candid and tremendously knowledgeable," said Airdrie's Bret Jones. "Our breeders are getting a great new advocate, and Airdrie is getting the perfect man for the job."