Straight Fire to Stand at Legacy Ranch

Straight Fire was bred by Spendthrift Farm and purchased at auction by Solis/Litt Bloodstock

Straight Fire, one of the top-rated 2-year-olds of 2016, has been retired and will stand at Pete and Evelyn Parrella's Legacy Ranch near Clements, Ca.

Straight Fire, a son of Dominus , was a $250,000 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky 2015 select yearling sale purchase by Solis/Litt Bloodstock from the Vinery Sales consignment. He broke his maiden for trainer Keith Desormeaux at Del Mar by 10 1/2 lengths going 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:14.94, earning a 98 Beyer Speed Figure. He was second in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) and third in the Frontrunner Stakes (G1). He retired with earnings of $146,400.

Pete Parrella thinks the grandson of Smart Strike will be an asset to the California market.

"Straight Fire showed precocity, speed, and brilliance in his brief career, all attributes that appeal to California breeders," Parrella said. "He's a spectacular physical specimen. ...and his pedigree is free of Northern Dancer."

Straight Fire, who was bred in Kentucky by Spendthrift Farm out of the winning A. P. Indy mare Tricky Indy, has already been syndicated. He will be supported by Legacy Ranch, Jim Rome's Jungle Racing, Larry, Nanci and Jaime Roth's LNJ Foxwoods, Kim and Kevin Nish's KMN Racing, Andrew Molasky, Rigney Racing, Equine Analysis, and Solis/Litt Bloodstock.

"Straight Fire was a 'wow' horse as an auction yearling, and he was one of the best 2-year-olds of his crop. We have a great syndication that believes in the horse and will give him every chance to succeed," said Jason Litt of Solis/Litt Bloodstock.

Straight Fire will stand in 2018 for $3,500 live foal.