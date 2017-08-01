Winter Risks Win Streak at Goodwood

Multiple group 1 heroine Winter puts her three-race winning streak on the line Aug. 2 at Goodwood, taking on older rivals and 10 furlongs for the first time in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1).

The Galileo filly, supported by the Coolmore owners along with trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, swept through the Qipco One Thousand Guineas (G1), the Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1), and the Coronation Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot, winning all by comfortable margins.

The waters are considerably deeper in the Nassau, which is two furlongs farther than Winter has tried before.

The older brigade is led by Queen's Trust, a Cheveley Stark Stud homebred 4-year-old mare by Dansili who won last November's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park over Lady Eli. Frankie Dettori takes over riding duties for trainer Sir Michael Stoute as Queen's Trust tries to improve on a pair of fourth-place finishes that comprise her 4-year-old resume to date.

Nezwaah, a 4-year-old Dubawi filly owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum and trained by Roger Varian, has won both her starts this season, most recently the Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) at the Curragh.

So Mi Dar makes her first start since finishing third in the Prix de l'Opera Longines (G1) last October. The lightly raced 4-year-old daughter of Dubawi out of the Singspiel mare Dar Re Mi is owned by Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and trained by John Gosden.

Juddmonte Farms sends Shutter Speed, a homebred 3-year-old daughter of Dansili who won three straight before reporting fourth in the Prix de Diane Longines (G1) at Chantilly June 18.

Less fancied in antepost betting are Blond Me, Winter's stablemate Hydrangea, Wuheida, and Sobetsu, any of whom could make an impression here with a top effort.

Immediately preceding the Nassau on the Aug. 3 card at the Qatar Goodwood Festival—previously Glorious Goodwood—is the Qatar Richmond Stakes (G2), an important steppingstone for 2-year-olds.