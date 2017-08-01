Stradivarius Upsets Big Orange at Goodwood

Stradivarius got by popular favorite Big Orange in the final furlong of the Aug. 1 Qatar Goodwood Cup (G1), denying his older rival a third straight victory in the race.

In the battle of Royal Ascot winners, the 3-year-old Sea the Stars colt converted a 13-pound break in weight and slightly soft going to a 1 3/4-length victory over his 6-year-old rival, a Duke of Marmalade gelding.

Desert Skyline and Wicklow Brave were third and fourth after the two-mile highlight of the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, previously known as Glorious Goodwood.

Big Orange, who nosed Order Of St George in the Gold Cup (G1) at Royal Ascot in his previous start, went straight to the lead under Frankie Dettori, who missed the Ascot ride with a shoulder injury.

Turning into the straight, Dettori set sail for the finish down the middle of the course. Andrea Atzeni, aboard Stradivarius, took the inside route after finding a clear path and rather easily got by Big Orange.

"Frankie controlled the race on Big Orange. He came up the middle, he didn't want to be attacked hard down the rail," said John Gosden, trainer of Stradivarius. "It was clever of him, but our fella stays well.

"But it is full marks to Peter Shoemark, our racing office manager. He was the one who suggested the entry to me, I said, 'Are you mad?' But I thought about it and thought, 'Hang on, actually he has to give weight with the group 2 penalty from the Queen's Vase win, and running in anything else such as the Voltigier or a handicap he's have the penalty.' So, I thought, 'You're right to come here,' and this is Peter's victory, not mine."

The victory was Stradivarius' third from four starts as a 3-year-old, including the Queen's Vase (G2) at Royal Ascot, and pushed him into a favorite's role for the Sept. 16 William Hill St Leger Stakes (G1) at Doncaster.

Atzeni swept all three pattern races on the first day of the festival, also riding Expert Eye to victory in the Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2) and Breton Rock, a 50-1 chance, in the Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2).

Michael Bell, Big Orange's trainer, said the two-time Goodwood Cup winner "was beaten by a horse who handled the conditions better on the day" in addition to the weight advantage.

"Let's meet him again next year at level weights and see what happens," Bell added.