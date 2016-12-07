171 Cataloged for Inaugural Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase

171 Cataloged for Inaugural Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase
Photo: Fasig-Tipton
Fasig-Tipton Logo

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 171 selected yearlings for its inaugural The Turf Showcase, Presented by Woodbine Racetrack. The sale will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, beginning at 4 p.m. at Fasig-Tipton's Newtown Paddocks near Lexington, Ky.

The Turf Showcase is the first North American sale consisting entirely of yearlings with "turf appeal."  All yearlings cataloged have been approved on both conformation and pedigree by Fasig-Tipton.

"We are very pleased with the quality of this catalog for the inaugural sale," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "These yearlings have sire power, depth of pedigree, and physical conformation that will appeal to a broad range of domestic and international buyers.

"In North America this year, 40% of all graded stakes races will be conducted on turf, along with nearly 7,000 races," continued Browning.  "Internationally, U.S.-breds continue to excel on the world's biggest stages. This sale represents a perfect opportunity for buyers from around the globe to find yearlings that suit their racing programs—in a convenient, single sale session."

The catalog may now be viewed online and via the equineline sales catalog app. Print catalogs will be available in early August.

 

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.

Most Popular Stories