Big Orange Has Big Chance in Goodwood Cup

Royal Ascot hero Big Orange is the focus in the Aug. 1 Qatar Goodwood Cup (G1) on the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Big Orange, a 6-year-old Duke of Marmalade gelding, just barely held off the favorite, Order Of St George in the Gold Cup (G1) at Ascot in one of the meeting's many dramatic finishes.

The popular marathon specialist, out of the Fasilyev mare Miss Brown To You, has campaigned all over the globe, from Australia to Ascot with stops in Hong Kong and Dubai. He seeks his third straight win in the two-mile event. Frankie Dettori, who handed over to James Doyle as he missed Royal Ascot with a shoulder injury, returns to ride for trainer Michael Bell.

Big Orange has 15 rivals, including US Army Ranger, a Coolmore runner by Galileo who finished third in the Queen Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot, going two miles and 5 1/2 furlongs, and Stradivarius, a 3-year-old colt by Sea the Stars who won the Queen's Vase (G2) at the Royal meeting and will try to extend from that 14-furlong triumph.

Eight-year-old Sheikhzayedroad, third in the Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G2) in March at Meydan, is also in the mix and capable of making his presence known.

The race is the feature attraction on what used to be known, pre-sponsorship, as Glorious Goodwood. The meeting extends through Aug. 5.