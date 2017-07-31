Carina Mia Starts for Brown in Shine Again

In her first start for trainer Chad Brown, Carina Mia will likely benefit from a class drop in Saratoga Race Course's Aug. 2 feature, the $100,000 Shine Again Stakes.

Three Chimney's daughter of Malibu Moon is currently slated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the seven-furlong race over the main track. The race attracted 10 fillies and mares 4-year-old and older.

Under trainer Bill Mott, the 4-year-old Carina Mia had run in seven straight grade 1 races, beginning with her win in the Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park in June of last year.

Since then, the filly has not won but she finished second in the 2016 Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) and Cotillion Stakes (G1) in September behind two-time champion Songbird. She also placed third in the 2016 Ballerina Stakes (G1) and most recently the May 3 Humana Distaff Stakes (G1) at Churchill Downs in her season debut.

In her second start of the year Carina Mia placed fourth in the Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1) June 10, again behind Songbird.

The Shine Again will likely not be a cakewalk however, as another grade 1 winner, Birdatthewire, will also join her in the gate, along with graded stakes placed runners Indulgent, Clipthecouponannie, Wheatfield, and Going For Broke, Brown's other entrant.

Forum Racing's Birdatthewire has not won a race since the 2015 La Brea Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park, but the 5-year-old Summer Bird mare just missed the wire by a head to get second in the Chilukki Stakes (G2) three starts back at Churchill.

Trained by Tom Proctor, Birdatthewire comes into the Shine Again off a fifth in the Princess Rooney Stakes Presented by Hardacre Farm (G2).

Making her 4-year-old debut, Going for Broke has not raced since a third-place finish in the Comely Stakes (G3) Nov. 26 at Aqueduct Racetrack. The Blame filly will be running at the Spa for the first time since a runner-up effort to Songbird in the Alabama Stakes (G1) last year.

Godolphin's Indulgent will also get a drop in class after a troubled trip in the Bed o' Roses Invitational Stakes (G3) at Belmont. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, the 4-year-old daughter of Bernardini was runner-up in her second start of the year in the Distaff Handicap (G3) April 7 at Aqueduct.

Trainer Nick Zito will saddle Wheatfield, who had made five straight graded stakes starts and finished second to Distinta in the Inside Information Stakes (G2) March 18 at Gulfstream Park.

Clipthecouponannie is stepping up in class for trainer Todd Pletcher. The 4-year-old Uncle Mo filly has six wins from eight starts and was third in the Distaff Handicap behind Indulgent. Her other loss was a fourth-place finish in the Dancin Renee Stakes at Belmont June 17, her last start.