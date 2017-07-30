Stellar Wind Edges Vale Dori Again in Clement L. Hirsch

The budding rivalry between two of the grittiest females in the country saw a repeat performance July 30 in the Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1) at Del Mar.

Just like their last matchup in the Beholder Mile (G1) at Santa Anita Park June 3, Hronis Racing's Stellar Wind never let Vale Dori get more than a length away early, pulled alongside the frontrunner in the final turn, and just outfinished her rival to win by a neck.

The John Sadler-trained daughter of Curlin earned her sixth grade 1 win and second straight Hirsch victory when she stopped the clock 1:43.92 for 1 1/16 miles.

The Bob Baffert-trained Vale Dori set fractions of :23.81, :48.81, and 1:13.39 through six furlongs, and even after losing the lead, battled on to the wire on the inside.

Baffert stablemate Faithfully came in third, 1 1/2 lengths behind the top duo, in her graded stakes debut.