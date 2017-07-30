Money Multiplier Breaks Through in Monmouth Stakes

Going off as the 4-5 favorite in his first start of the year, Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence's Money Multiplier ran as expected for trainer Chad Brown to win over five others in the $200,000 Monmouth Stakes (G2T) July 30 and earn his first graded stakes victory.

In his victory, Money Multiplier also became the 25th black-type stakes winner for his sire Lookin At Lucky , who stands at Ashford Stud.

Part of the Haskell Invitational undercard Sunday, the turf event for 3-year-olds and older was contested at 1 1/8 miles over firm going at Monmouth Park.

Local favorite Irish Strait, a half brother to betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) fourth-place finisher Irish War Cry, held the lead momentarily after leaving the gate, but Smooth Daddy rushed up to set the pace. Money Multiplier stayed on the rail in fourth as Smooth Daddy set fractions of :25.34 through the first quarter-mile and :50.24 through a half-mile.

On the backstretch jockey Javier Castellano guided Money Multiplier to the outside after his horse pulled on the reins behind the slow pace and the pair moved up to confront the leader, taking over as they headed into the turn for home. The 5-year-old ridgling ran a mile in 1:36.29 and completed the distance in 1:47.91.

"He ran good," Brown said. "It didn't quite work out the way I thought, with him getting jammed up behind a really slow pace. Javier used good judgment to pull him out of there and just pass everyone. When you have someone like Javier, with his level of experience, he can call those audibles in the middle of a race. We'll look to the (grade 1, Longines) Sword Dancer (at Saratoga Race Course, Aug. 26) next."

Irish Strait gave chase and finished 1 1/2 lengths behind the winner, while Kharafa was able to pass Smooth Daddy for third.

The winner paid $3.80, $2.40, and $2.10 across the board. Irish Strait returned $3.20 and $2.40 and Kharafa paid $2.40.

"He broke really well," Castellano said. "I felt that the pace was slow, so I didn't want to move too early on him. I got him to the outside and in the clear and he started to roll. You saw how fit he was when he was just galloping along at the half-mile pole. He seemed to just enjoy the ride the way he did it."

Bred by Machmer Hall and Haymarket Farm in Kentucky, Money Multiplier is out of the Unbridled's Song mare Intensify. He ended last season with a sixth place finish in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T), while earning placings in three grade 1 turf races—the Man o' War, the United Nations, and the Sword Dancer stakes—and winning two allowance-level tests.

A $260,000 purchase by Mike Ryan as agent at the 2013 Keeneland September yearling sale, Money Multiplier now has a 4-6-1 record from 16 starts, with earnings of $773,917.