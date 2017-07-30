Good Samaritan, Jim Dandy Runners Exit Race Well

Jim Dandy Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G2) winner Good Samaritan came out of the July 29 race in good shape, according to Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, and is headed to the $1.25 million Travers Stakes (G1) Aug. 26.

The Harlan's Holiday colt's first start on dirt after six starts on turf worked out well, and has changed plans for the versatile runner's future.

"He confirmed our belief that he is a very good horse—probably the best 2-year-old grass horse in the country last year," Mott said July 30. "We went into this year thinking maybe he was the best grass 3-year-old. Now, I guess, his future for the present times will be on the dirt."

Plans were made to try Good Samaritan on the dirt sooner, but they were abandoned only because of a little bad racing luck.

"If we would have had the opportunity, we would have tried the dirt last fall, but he got banged up in the Breeders' Cup (Juvenile Turf, G1T). We didn't get the chance," Mott said. "I was thinking about bringing him back in the Remsen (Stakes, G2) last fall after the Breeders' Cup so we could find out. Then he got banged up and we had to give him time and he wasn't ready to go."

Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Always Dreaming showed no ill effects after he set the pace and faded to third as the favorite, trainer Todd Pletcher reported Sunday morning.

"He was very sound and seemed to be in good order," Pletcher said of the son of Bodemeister , who made his first start since finishing eighth in the Preakness Stakes (G1) May 20 at Pimlico Race Course.

It was the second straight defeat for Always Dreaming, after he reeled off four straight victories, including the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1).

"He broke brilliantly and actually was like half a length in front immediately and kind of took the lead from there. Johnny said even though the fractions were pretty reasonable he felt like he was just a little bit keen," Pletcher said. "He hadn't run in over two months and I think that was probably part of it. The racetrack is playing pretty demanding right now, especially in two-turn races, so I think that might have contributed a little bit.

"I was proud of him from the quarter pole to the wire. He kept digging in and kept fighting, and he actually galloped out pretty well back in front after the wire. We'll see how he trains and take it from there."

Always Dreaming remains among one of several Pletcher-trained horses under consideration for the Travers, along with Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) winner Tapwrit, who is training up to the race; Patch, third in the Belmont, who will run next in the West Virginia Derby (G3) Aug. 5; and Outplay, winner of the 1 1/8-mile Curlin Stakes July 28.

"We have some decisions to make, and plenty of time to figure it out and see how they're training," Pletcher said. "Hopefully we have the same problem four weeks from now."

Mossarosa's Giuseppe the Great was a little tired but in his usual playful, biting mood Sunday morning, following his closing second-place finish in the Jim Dandy. Hall of Fame trainer Nick Zito was also in a good mood, but had mixed emotions following morning training.

"This is like a bitter thing," Zito said. "I asked God to forgive me this morning, because you've got to be elated to have a wonderful horse like this, and have the chance to go forward. Then I looked it over, and I said, 'Well, how many times can you beat a Derby winner a Preakness winner, some horse from California, and not win the race with a five-horsefield?' It shows you that racing is unbelievable. You have to beat them home, right or wrong?"

The Jim Dandy was the Lookin At Lucky colt's ran in his third graded try. He finished fourth in the Dwyer Stakes (G3) after his second in the Woody Stephens Stakes (G2). Zito said he will point toward the Travers.

"If you don't run, you can't lose. If you're not in it, you can't win it. ... One thing is, he's a fighter," Zito said. "He will run. He will get the distance. He'll get the mile and a quarter. If he has a couple of great weeks, he's in the Travers. Period."